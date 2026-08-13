Life's WORC Returns to the Hamptons, Honoring Bill Ritter and Trish Gathers as Geraldo Rivera Marks 50 Years of Advocacy

Life's WORC returned to the Hamptons for its Annual Summer Soirée, hosted by award-winning journalist Geraldo Rivera and the organization's founder, Victoria Schneps, at Schneps' Hamptons home. The afternoon benefit followed the recent 38th Annual Geraldo Rivera Golf Classic and drew leaders from media, business, and philanthropy in support of Life's WORC's mission to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential services, education, employment opportunities, and family support programs.

The Summer Soirée has become one of the organization's signature annual fundraising events, marking more than five decades of progress alongside the work that continues throughout New York. Guests spent the afternoon supporting Life's WORC's efforts to expand programs that foster independence, opportunity, and dignity for the individuals and families it serves.