ELYSIAN Impact's Catwalk Furbaby Brings Couture and Canines Back to NYFW

ELYSIAN is a luxury lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and philanthropy. With a focus on Aspiring Women and Inspiring Women, ELYSIAN is committed to fostering connections, celebrating achievements, and creating positive change. Through its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, the Catwalk Furbaby event has raised and distributed over $475,000 to date, supporting initiatives for women, children, animals, service, and the environment.