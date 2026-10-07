The Suit Strikes Back: Manocha Bespoke Puts the Art of Tailoring Back into Fashion

At a Glance
Manocha Bespoke, the New York City tailoring house founded by menswear designer and bespoke tailor Rishabh Manocha, brings together the traditions of Savile Row and contemporary New York design, creating each garment around the person who will wear it.
The runways have been packed away, the fashion crowd has moved on and another New York Fashion Week is in the books. But one of the season’s most enduring style stories is only beginning: tailoring is having a moment.
Across contemporary menswear, designers are once again experimenting with the fundamentals of the tailored wardrobe: jackets, trousers, shirts and ties, playing with proportion, construction and the balance between formality and ease. At the same time, a growing appreciation for craftsmanship, personalization and clothes designed to last is placing renewed attention on the people who know how to cut, construct and fit a garment properly.
For New York City-based menswear designer and bespoke tailor Rishabh Manocha, founder of Manocha Bespoke, that renewed interest is less a trend than recognition of something he has long believed: Great tailoring begins with the individual.
Manocha brings together the traditions of Savile Row and the energy of contemporary New York design, creating garments around the proportions, posture, movement and personality of the person who will wear them.
Manocha’s practice is rooted in the traditions of Savile Row, shaped by longstanding mentorship from Row-trained tailors and cutters who continue to advise his company. He trained in classical menswear design at Parsons School of Design and continued his studies at London’s Central Saint Martins.
The Manocha house style favors a supple silhouette with considered structure: a softly sculpted shoulder, definition at the waist, a high armhole and a clean chest. Rather than treating traditional tailoring as something frozen in time, Manocha uses its techniques as the foundation for clothing that reflects how clients live and dress today. However, the process begins not with a suit on a rack, but with a conversation.
A consultation explores the client’s needs and vision before detailed measurements are taken to understand posture and fit. Cloth, buttons, linings and other details are selected collaboratively. In the house’s bespoke service, an individual pattern is drafted, a toile is created and fitted, and traditional bench-made techniques and extensive handwork transform the initial idea into the finished garment.
Manocha Bespoke also offers semi-bespoke and made-to-measure services, as well as contemporary couture for clients seeking more conceptual and individual creations.
That commitment to craft comes at an interesting moment for the American wardrobe. Demand for skilled tailoring has been growing even as the profession itself contracts. Consumers accustomed to disposable fashion are increasingly turning to tailors to personalize clothing, improve fit, reinvent vintage finds and extend the life of pieces they already own. It is a movement that puts craftsmanship back at the center of the conversation.
For Manocha, however, bespoke goes beyond achieving the technically perfect fit. The garment is created through an exchange between tailor and client, allowing personal style to emerge rather than imposing a predetermined look. The result is clothing intended to belong to one person in a way that mass-produced fashion cannot replicate.
And in a fashion culture increasingly dominated by algorithms, instant purchasing and rapidly changing trends, there is something decidedly modern about that deeply traditional idea. New York Fashion Week may show the world what everyone could be wearing next season. Manocha Bespoke offers another proposition: What matters most might be discovering what is right for you.
Manocha Bespoke is the New York City-based bespoke tailoring house founded by menswear designer and tailor Rishabh Manocha. Combining Savile Row tailoring traditions with contemporary design, the house offers bespoke, semi-bespoke, made-to-measure and contemporary couture services. Manocha is a protégé of a Savile Row tailor and studied at Parsons School of Design and Central Saint Martins in London. His approach places craftsmanship, construction, individual fit and collaboration at the center of the bespoke experience.
For more information, please visit rishabhmanocha.com.
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