Victor dE Souza Spring/Summer 2027: Victorian Romance Meets New York's Future

Victor dE Souza is a New York-based fashion designer known for an imaginative and theatrical approach that combines couture craftsmanship, sculptural silhouettes, dramatic color and unexpected materials. His designs embrace individuality and fantasy while drawing inspiration from art, culture and the energy of New York City. For Spring/Summer 2027, de Souza turns his attention to the contrasts of the city itself, finding beauty and possibility in everything from romance and architectural structure to street culture and the overlooked details of everyday urban life.