Heidi Skolnik Launches “Your GLP-1 Game Plan” at One Art Space in Tribeca

An internationally sought-after speaker and media expert, Skolnik has appeared on Today, Good Morning America, The View and Live! and has been featured in The Washington Post and AARP. She is the author or co-author of five books and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. Skolnik serves on the medical advisory committees of the National Menopause Foundation and New York Road Runners and on the editorial board of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Sports Health. Her approach to nutrition emphasizes practical, sustainable eating that makes room for foods both nourishing and pleasurable.