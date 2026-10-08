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Heidi Skolnik Launches “Your GLP-1 Game Plan” at One Art Space in Tribeca

Nutritionist and bestselling author Heidi Skolnik celebrated her new guide to eating, moving and thriving on weight loss medication with a reception hosted by Michael Glantz.
Author Heidi Skolnik at the One Art Space reception celebrating her book Your GLP-1 Game Plan
Heidi SkolnikPMC / Paul Bruinooge
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Who: Nutritionist, exercise physiologist and bestselling author Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, with host Michael Glantz
  • What: A reception, author talk and book signing celebrating Your GLP-1 Game Plan (Little, Brown Spark, released September 22nd, 2026)
  • Where: One Art Space, Warren Street, Tribeca, during the final night of Hunt Slonem’s Through the Looking Glass
  • The book: 304 pages on nutrition, exercise, side effects, emotional well-being and sustainable habits for people considering or taking GLP-1 medications, with 50 recipes
  • Recognition: #7 on the New York Times Best-Seller list in the Advice, How-to & Miscellaneous category

Heidi Skolnik marked the publication of Your GLP-1 Game Plan with a reception at One Art Space in Tribeca, hosted by Michael Glantz, where guests gathered for an author talk and book signing amid the work of Hunt Slonem.

Nutritionist, exercise physiologist and bestselling author Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, celebrated the publication of her new book, Your GLP-1 Game Plan: What Your Doctor Didn’t Tell You About How to Eat, Move, and Thrive on Weight Loss Medication, with a special reception at One Art Space in Tribeca.

Hosted by Michael Glantz, the evening brought guests together for bubbles, bites, an author talk and book signing inside the Warren Street gallery, where the final night of celebrated artist Hunt Slonem’s Through the Looking Glass provided a colorful and unexpected backdrop for a conversation about health, nutrition and navigating life on GLP-1 medications.

What Is “Your GLP-1 Game Plan” About?

Published by Little, Brown Spark and released September 22nd, 2026, Your GLP-1 Game Plan is designed as a practical, evidence-based guide for people who are considering or already taking GLP-1 medications. Rather than focusing solely on the medication, Skolnik examines what happens beyond the prescription, including nutrition, exercise, side effects, emotional well-being, maintaining muscle and energy, and developing sustainable habits.

Host Michael Glantz with author Heidi Skolnik inside the One Art Space gallery in Tribeca
Michael Glantz, Heidi SkolnikPMC / Paul Bruinooge

The new book Your GLP-1 Game Plan made the New York Times Best-Seller list as #7 in the Advice, How-to & Miscellaneous category.

The 304-page book translates the science surrounding GLP-1 use into practical strategies for everyday life. Among its subjects are meal timing, building what Skolnik calls a “Balanced GLP-1 Plate,” mitigating common side effects, supplements, changing relationships with food and body image, movement and fitness. It also includes 50 recipes designed to help readers meet nutritional needs even when appetite is reduced.

For further details of Heidi Skolnik’s new book, Your GLP-1 Game Plan, please visit the publisher’s page.

Why Skolnik Says the Prescription Is Only Part of the Equation

The subject arrives at a time when GLP-1 medications have moved rapidly into the mainstream. Skolnik argues that the prescription itself is only part of the equation and that users often receive limited accompanying guidance about diet, fitness and mental health. Her book seeks to fill that gap with actionable information intended to support adequate nutrition, strength, stamina, energy and long-term health.

Guests gather among Hunt Slonem paintings at the One Art Space book reception
AtmospherePMC / Paul Bruinooge

Hunt Slonem’s “Through the Looking Glass” Sets the Scene at One Art Space

The evening offered a fitting intersection of two seemingly different worlds: the science of living well and the imagination of contemporary art.

One Art Space co-owner MaryAnn Giella McCulloh with Heidi Skolnik and Mei Fung
MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Heidi Skolnik, Mei FungPMC / Paul Bruinooge
Artist Hunt Slonem with Victoria Pebbles at One Art Space during Through the Looking Glass
Hunt Slonem, Victoria PebblesPMC / Paul Bruinooge

Surrounding guests was Hunt Slonem’s Through the Looking Glass, curated by One Art Space co-owner MaryAnn Giella McCulloh. The exhibition filled the gallery with Slonem’s signature rabbits, butterflies, and birds.

Who Attended Heidi Skolnik’s Tribeca Book Launch?

Notable attendees included: Heidi Skolnik, Michael Glantz, Brad Skolnik, Wolf Blitzer, Lynn Blitzer, Eric Hall, Sam Brock, Savanah Sellers, Joy Bauer, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Hunt Slonem, Dr. Marci Goolsby, Dr. Ashley Austin and Dr. Ellen Casey, Dr. Jordan Metzel and Esther Newberg.

Heidi Skolnik and Wolf Blitzer at the Your GLP-1 Game Plan book launch
Heidi Skolnik, Wolf BlitzerPMC / Paul Bruinooge

About Heidi Skolnik, M.S., C.D.N., FACSM

Heidi Skolnik, M.S., C.D.N., FACSM, is a nationally recognized nutrition expert, thought leader and co-author of the New York Times bestseller The Whole Body Reset. With master’s degrees in nutrition and exercise science, she has spent decades helping professional athletes, Olympians, performing artists and individuals optimize health and performance.

Skolnik pioneered the application of sports nutrition to the performing arts and oversees performance nutrition programs at The Juilliard School and the School of American Ballet, and has consulted with many Broadway productions. Her professional sports experience includes serving as team nutritionist for the New York Giants, New York Mets, New York Knicks and New York Liberty, and she has been part of the Women’s Sports Medicine Center at Hospital for Special Surgery for more than 20 years.

An internationally sought-after speaker and media expert, Skolnik has appeared on Today, Good Morning America, The View and Live! and has been featured in The Washington Post and AARP. She is the author or co-author of five books and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. Skolnik serves on the medical advisory committees of the National Menopause Foundation and New York Road Runners and on the editorial board of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine’s Sports Health. Her approach to nutrition emphasizes practical, sustainable eating that makes room for foods both nourishing and pleasurable.

For more information, please visit heidiskolnik.com.

Author Heidi Skolnik at the One Art Space reception celebrating her book Your GLP-1 Game Plan
Hunt Slonem Brings Rabbits, Butterflies and Diamond Dust to Tribeca

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One Art Space
Heidi Skolnik
Your GLP-1 Game Plan
Hunt Slonem
Michael Glantz
Wolf Blitzer
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