Malan Breton Presents “Garden of a Thousand Tomorrows” at New York Fashion Week

At a Glance
Malan Breton staged a New York finale at Sony Hall during New York Fashion Week, presenting “Le Jardin des Mille Demains,” his Spring/Summer 2027 collection, before the designer begins his next chapter in Rome.
Malan Breton presented his Spring/Summer 2027 fashion collection “Le Jardin des Mille Demains,” or “Garden of a Thousand Tomorrows,” at Sony Hall during New York Fashion Week. Breton’s Spring/Summer 2027 women’s and men’s collection is both a celebration and a goodbye.
Following the show, the designer’s journey is to continue in Rome, closing one chapter in a career that has encompassed fashion, film, television, theater, music and performance while opening another.
The evening began cinematically with a short film directed by Breton, nominated for two awards from the London Fashion Film Festival and shot in London, where he learned tailoring, which introduces a world inspired by Le Jardin des Mille Demains. King Seiko provides the timepiece at the center of the film’s meditation on a simple idea: Every second offers another opportunity to begin again.
The runway show itself paid homage to the fashion designer’s creative inspirations as well as having several celebrities and models who have closed past shows including Carmit Bachar, The Pussycat Dolls’ Jessica Sutta, Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest’s Peppermint, and actress Mimi Tao.
A special music performance by iconic house music legend Crystal Waters closed the show and brought down the house.
With special thanks to Leviev diamonds, House of Monroe millinery, beauty provided by Odilis Trinidad of Odilis Lashes, and lead hair Joseph DiMaggio for Pomo and Rica Haircare. The runway show was directed by Andrew Winans and styled by Montgomery Frazier.
Malan Breton is an internationally recognized luxury fashion house celebrated for timeless craftsmanship, couture artistry, and refined elegance. Over three decades, the brand has received more than 100 international awards and honors, earning recognition from leading fashion publications, including British VOGUE, which described it as “The Most Influential Designer You’ve Never Heard Of.”
Founded by designer Malan Breton and rooted in Taipei, Taiwan, the house is built upon a foundation of exceptional craftsmanship. Breton began his training more than three decades ago under the guidance of a Royal Warrant holding Savile Row tailor, mastering the precision of bespoke menswear before studying couture with one of America’s last great couturiers of the twentieth century, whose lineage traced to the historic House of Paquin in Paris and the legendary Charles James. This rare combination of British tailoring and haute couture continues to define the house’s distinctive aesthetic, balancing technical precision, sculptural elegance, and contemporary sophistication.
Philanthropy remains central to the brand’s identity. Through fashion, Malan Breton has supported initiatives focused on dementia awareness, pediatric healthcare, education, adoption advocacy, and programs benefiting underserved communities around the world.
Malan Breton collections have been worn by an international roster of acclaimed actors, musicians, performers, and cultural figures including Dame Emma Thompson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Vivica A. Fox, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Minnie Driver, Michael Bublé, Billy Porter, George Takei, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Barbara Palvin, Brenda Song, Meagan Good, Bebe Rexha, Fantasia, Lorde, Kylie Minogue, Raye, Paloma Faith, Jade Thirlwall, Róisín Murphy, Crystal Waters, Jody Watley, Duran Duran, Pet Shop Boys, Khruangbin, Saweetie, Bretman Rock, Lea Salonga, Sean Young, Martha Plimpton, Keith Carradine, Danny Burstein, Thomas Doherty, Emmett J. Scanlan, Wyatt Oleff, Kat McNamara, Anne Winters, Kimberly Wyatt, Lovi Poe, Malaika Arora, Fan Bingbing, Dame Shirley Ballas, Jessica Pimentel, Tituss Burgess, Liza Koshy, Law Roach, Paula Abdul, and many others.
The brand’s designs have appeared on more than 200 international magazine covers and in editorials for VOGUE, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, GQ, L’Officiel, Paper, HELLO!, OK!, and numerous other publications. The collections have been photographed by acclaimed image-makers including Rankin, Jonas Åkerlund, Ricardo Gomes, Thom Kerr, Nick Rhodes, Kelia Anne, Mike Ruiz, Greg Swales, Joseph Kahn, Ellen von Unwerth, Luis Monteiro, and many others.
Malan Breton has presented collections at leading international fashion weeks including New York, London, Paris, Milan, Vienna, Athens, Bangkok, and Shenzhen. The house has also presented collections by invitation in partnership with the Government of Taiwan, for members of the British Royal Family, and the Royal Family of Bahrain.
The brand’s creations have been featured on red carpets and at major international events including the Met Gala, the Academy Awards, the Tony Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the Cannes Film Festival, the Royal Variety Performance, the BRIT Awards, the National Television Awards, the Olivier Awards, Strictly Come Dancing, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and numerous other global productions and cultural events. In 2024, the house was also featured as part of the Golden Horse Awards lifetime achievement tribute honoring legendary actress Pei-pei Cheng.
Beyond the runway, Malan Breton’s creative vision extends into award winning fashion films that explore the intersection of couture, craftsmanship, and cinematic storytelling. Created in collaboration with international partners, including Seiko, the house’s films have received official selections, awards, and nominations at fashion and independent film festivals worldwide, with one of its films achieving BAFTA qualifying status. These achievements further reinforce Malan Breton’s position as a multidisciplinary luxury house whose creative vision extends beyond the runway.
Among its distinctions, the house received the Fashion Group International Rising Star Award in 2016, the European Fashion Council Award for Most Promising New Designer in 2010, was shortlisted for the WGSN Global Fashion Awards, and was named British Fashion Designer of the Year in 2022 by S.A.L.
Malan Breton has collaborated with an exceptional range of international organizations and luxury brands including RADO Switzerland, the Smithsonian Institution, the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, FIFA, Jaguar, Polaroid, Seiko, EVA Air, Brother Industries, Lalique, LVMH, BMW, Huawei, Skechers, and many others.
Innovation has remained a hallmark of the brand throughout its history. Malan Breton was among the first luxury fashion houses to create bespoke fashion for interactive entertainment and gaming, including collaborations with WWE and NBC’s Minute to Win It. The house has also designed government uniforms for Taiwan, hospitality uniforms, theatrical costume collections, and bespoke wardrobes across entertainment, hospitality, and cultural institutions.
Education and cultural exchange continue to be integral to the brand’s mission. Malan Breton has supported lectures, mentorships, and educational initiatives with institutions including Princeton University, Pratt Institute, Central Saint Martins, the Fashion Institute of Technology, Istituto Marangoni, London College of Fashion, Shih Chien University, the University of Southampton Winchester School of Art, the Smithsonian’s Cooper Hewitt Museum, and Taipei Fashion Week. The brand has also contributed to initiatives promoting the heritage of Taiwan’s Indigenous communities and has participated in cultural programs hosted by governmental and international organizations.
The collections have also been exhibited by leading cultural institutions, including MoMA PS1, The Museum at FIT, the Taiwan Traditional Theatre Center, and the Museum of Taiwan Fashion.
At its core, Malan Breton is dedicated to preserving exceptional craftsmanship while creating fashion that inspires confidence, individuality, and enduring elegance. “Wherever you go, shine.” For more information, please visit Malan Breton.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.