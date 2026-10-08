Malan Breton Presents “Garden of a Thousand Tomorrows” at New York Fashion Week

Founded by designer Malan Breton and rooted in Taipei, Taiwan, the house is built upon a foundation of exceptional craftsmanship. Breton began his training more than three decades ago under the guidance of a Royal Warrant holding Savile Row tailor, mastering the precision of bespoke menswear before studying couture with one of America’s last great couturiers of the twentieth century, whose lineage traced to the historic House of Paquin in Paris and the legendary Charles James. This rare combination of British tailoring and haute couture continues to define the house’s distinctive aesthetic, balancing technical precision, sculptural elegance, and contemporary sophistication.