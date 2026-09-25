The Blonds Celebrate 20 Years at NYFW With a High-Voltage Ode to Star Power

At a Glance
Some fashion shows are about clothes. The Blonds are about an entrance.
For Spring/Summer 2027, Phillipe and David Blond celebrated 20 years of unapologetic glamour with the kind of high-octane New York Fashion Week spectacle that has made the house a favorite among performers, provocateurs and anyone who believes getting dressed should occasionally feel like stepping onto a stage.
But beneath the crystals, corsetry and larger-than-life silhouettes was a message that felt especially fitting after two decades: own your presence.
This was fashion for the woman, or man, who doesn't wait for permission to command attention. Be seen. Take up space. Be the star of your own show. And if you're going to wear a crown, wear it like the queen you already know you are.
It was quintessentially Blonds.
Presented by Motorola Razr, the anniversary show on September 14, 2026 at Lavan Midtown looked backward and forward simultaneously.
More than 50 of The Blonds' most extravagant archival looks were resurrected and restyled for the runway, transforming the show into a living retrospective of the codes that have defined the label: diamonds, pearls, chains and spikes.
Rather than feeling nostalgic, the archive served as raw material for something new. Familiar signatures became more sculptural and futuristic, pushing the brand's maximalist vocabulary into its next chapter.
Custom Christian Louboutin footwear amplified the fantasy, while statement eyewear by Skynea added another futuristic layer. Kien Hoang for Oribe created the hair, with Deney Adam and Kiehl's completing the beauty looks.
The result was not quiet luxury. It wasn't trying to be.
The Blonds have spent two decades arguing that fantasy, excess and self-expression have their own place in luxury. Their clothes don't whisper wealth or glamour. They turn the volume all the way up.
And there were plenty of stars willing to step into the fantasy.
The runway brought together an eclectic cast including Paris Hilton, Aquaria, Brooklyn Van Zandt, Gigi Gorgeous, Emira D'Spain, Susanne Bartsch, Aqua and LION BABE, reinforcing the sense that this was as much a celebration of The Blonds' community as it was a traditional fashion presentation.
The front row delivered its own dose of NYFW wattage, with Nicky Hilton Rothschild, French Montana, N3on, Sarah Sherman, Leigh Lezark, Linux, Ellen von Unwerth, Thea Trinidad and Christina Kirkman among the guests.
It was fitting for a brand whose history has always blurred the boundaries between fashion, nightlife, music and performance. At The Blonds, the runway has never really been separate from the party.
For the finale, longtime Blonds collaborator Paris Hilton appeared in a custom creation inspired by Motorola's new Razr Brilliant Collection device in Meteorite, embellished with Swarovski crystals.
Seven archival looks throughout the show also drew inspiration from the colors and materials of the 2026 Motorola Razr family, weaving technology into the retrospective without abandoning the theatricality at the heart of the collection.
Hilton's finale distilled the evening's message into one sparkling moment: glamour works best when the person wearing it fully commits.
There was no shrinking into the clothes. The clothes demanded presence.
"Tonight we bring a few of our most iconic archival pieces back to life for one night only at New York Fashion Week," Phillipe and David said of the anniversary. "This show is about gratitude and it is a celebration of the community that built us, the city that raised us, and the beautiful, ecstatically glamorous future we are stepping into."
That idea of community has been essential to The Blonds from the beginning. Over two decades, the designers have created a recognizable aesthetic and, beyond it, a world in which transformation is encouraged and individuality is something to amplify rather than temper.
And perhaps that explains why their particular breed of glamour still resonates.
Fashion can be armor. It can be fantasy. It can be the thing that changes how you walk into a room. The Blonds understand the psychology of that transformation better than most.
Twenty years in, their message remains gloriously undiluted: don't disappear into the crowd. Own your presence. Be your own star. Be your own queen.
And naturally, add crystals.
The celebration didn't end with the final walk.
Following the show, the fashion crowd headed to Nebula for The Blonds' official Spring/Summer 2027 after-party, where cocktails by Biatch Tequila kept the anniversary festivities going into the night.
Because after 20 years of making New York Fashion Week sparkle, The Blonds weren't about to celebrate quietly.
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