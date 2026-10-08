Vanderbilt & Seewald Make a Grand Entrance at Grand Central for NYFW

Past and present collided dramatically as Cornelius Vanderbilt, Alva Vanderbilt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan were brought to life as holograms by AEXA Technology, placing figures from Vanderbilt history within a 21st-century fashion presentation. Rather than treating heritage simply as nostalgia, the moment underlined one of the themes behind the evening: using an extraordinary American legacy as a platform for what comes next.