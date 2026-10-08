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Vanderbilt & Seewald Make a Grand Entrance at Grand Central for NYFW

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald launch V&S Global Studio with a spectacular NYFW finale of fashion, heritage and technology.
The two V&S Global Studio co-founders pose together at Grand Central Terminal during NYFW
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela SeewaldJakub Gulyás / Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Who: Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (House of Vanderbilt, SohoMuse) and Michaela Seewald (V24 Media), co-founders of Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio
  • What: The New York Fashion Week debut of V&S Global Studio, its first major public showcase
  • Where: Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, New York
  • On the runway: Lorena Saravia of Mexico, Dustin Glickman of Stockholm-based DSTN and Paris couturier Nabil Hayari of Hayari Paris, with Mario Lopez as emcee
  • Why it matters: The venture brings investment, media, technology and direct-to-consumer commerce to international designers entering the U.S. market while they keep ownership and creative control

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald debuted Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio at New York Fashion Week with a runway presentation inside Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall, emceed by Mario Lopez.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Michaela Seewald brought their new global fashion partnership spectacularly to life at Grand Central Terminal as Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio made its New York Fashion Week debut before a packed Vanderbilt Hall. The presentation marked the first major public showcase for the venture co-founded by Vanderbilt Costin, founder and CEO of House of Vanderbilt and co-founder of SohoMuse, and Seewald, founder and CEO of V24 Media.

Together, the two entrepreneurs created V&S Global Studio around an ambitious proposition: bringing investment, strategic guidance, media, technology and direct-to-consumer commerce together to help international designers build their presence in the U.S. and global markets while maintaining ownership, creative control and brand identity.

Which Designers Showed at the Vanderbilt & Seewald NYFW Debut?

With Mario Lopez serving as emcee, the runway showcased three distinctive international voices: Mexican designer Lorena Saravia, Stockholm-based Dustin Glickman of DSTN and Paris couturier Nabil Hayari of Hayari Paris. Their participation reflected the global outlook at the heart of the Vanderbilt-Seewald partnership and its goal of using New York as a gateway for international creative talent.

A model walks the Vanderbilt Hall runway in a look by Mexican designer Lorena Saravia
Lorena Saravia Runway ShowSIPA USA for AP / David Warren
Emcee Mario Lopez at the Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio presentation in Vanderbilt Hall
Mario LopezPMC / Sean Zanni

The trio had been selected to represent different aesthetics and markets, from Saravia’s combination of Mexican craftsmanship and modern luxury to DSTN’s “dark cowboy” aesthetic and Hayari’s Parisian couture.

A Patriotic Evening and a Vanderbilt Return to Grand Central

Vanderbilt Costin and Seewald used their debut to create an evening where fashion intersected with entertainment, American history and emerging technology. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, a color guard representing the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy brought a patriotic dimension to Vanderbilt Hall, while Leslie Ann Lopez delivered a special musical performance.

A U.S. Army and U.S. Navy color guard presents inside Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal
Color GuardBFA / Kevin Czopek

The setting added another layer to the story. More than a century after the Vanderbilt family helped shape Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Costin returned the family name to the landmark, this time alongside Seewald and a new generation of designers, entrepreneurs and technology innovators.

How Did Holograms Bring Vanderbilt History to the Runway?

Past and present collided dramatically as Cornelius Vanderbilt, Alva Vanderbilt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan were brought to life as holograms by AEXA Technology, placing figures from Vanderbilt history within a 21st-century fashion presentation. Rather than treating heritage simply as nostalgia, the moment underlined one of the themes behind the evening: using an extraordinary American legacy as a platform for what comes next.

A couture look from Paris designer Nabil Hayari on the Grand Central runway
Hayari Paris Runway ShowSIPA USA for AP / David Warren

How Click-to-Buy Connects the Runway to Consumers

Technology is equally important to the founders’ vision. V&S Global Studio incorporated livestream e-commerce and Click-to-Buy technology, connecting the physical runway experience inside Vanderbilt Hall with consumers beyond Grand Central. The technology demonstrated the venture’s intention to turn the excitement and immediacy of a live fashion show into direct consumer engagement and commercial opportunity.

A model presents a look from Stockholm label DSTN during the V&S Global Studio show
DSTN Runway ShowSIPA USA for AP / David Warren

And for a show that set out to challenge fashion convention, Vanderbilt & Seewald Global Studio broke with one longstanding NYFW tradition from the start: it actually started on time.

About V&S Global Studio

V&S Global Studio, co-founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Founder and CEO of the House of Vanderbilt and Co-Founder of SohoMuse, and Michaela Seewald, Founder and CEO of V24 Media, partners with select fashion designers to transform their creative excellence into global brand presence and commercial success.

V&S Global Studio provides designers with the capital, connections, and technology needed to scale on their own terms. Through investment, strategic guidance, and proprietary commerce tools (e.g. Click-to-Buy) that drive visibility, distribution, and direct-to-consumer engagement, V&S helps designers grow without sacrificing ownership, creative control, or brand integrity. For more information, visit V&S Global Studio.

About the House of Vanderbilt: House of Vanderbilt is a modern family office and global platform founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, dedicated to legacy preservation, philanthropic impact, purpose-driven partnerships, and multi-generational influence. Rooted in one of America’s most historic lineages, the platform connects heritage with innovation across industries and continents. For more information, please visit House of Vanderbilt.

The two V&S Global Studio co-founders pose together at Grand Central Terminal during NYFW
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New York Fashion Week
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin
Michaela Seewald
V&S Global Studio
House of Vanderbilt
Grand Central Terminal
Mario Lopez
Hayari Paris
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