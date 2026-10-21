Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar Makes Its International Debut in London on November 19

At a Glance
Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar opens in London on November 19, the festive cocktail pop-up's first destination outside the United States. Produced by Bucket Listers with Carey and her Black Irish cream liqueur, the experience is doubling its footprint to eight cities for its third holiday season.
London joins Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Diego. All eight bars debut on the same day.
The bars are dressed wall to wall in Mariah-inspired décor, with interactive photo moments drawn from her chart history and surprises built around her signature glamour.
"The holidays are my favorite time of year, and I love finding new ways to share the magic with my fans," Carey said. "Think festive cocktails, wall-to-wall sparkle, and plenty of surprises."
Cocktails are made with Black Irish in three styles: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel Irish Cream and White Chocolate Irish Cream. The menu includes the Make My Wish Come True, the MC Toasted Tini and the Imperfect Angel. Selections vary by location.
Black Irish is made with aged Irish whiskey, fresh Irish cream and natural flavors. "For our third year with Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar, we're serving up decadent cocktails, a little extra glamour and plenty of reasons to gather and celebrate," said Mona Scott-Young, chief marketing officer of Black Irish.
The London opening lands during a busy British season for Carey. She plays three sold-out arena shows in Birmingham, London and Manchester beginning November 27, and on October 30 she releases an expanded digital deluxe edition of Glitter for the album's 25th anniversary, with 15 additional tracks.
"This year we're taking the experience to an entirely new level, going international and doubling our amount of cities," said Andy Lederman, founder and CEO of Bucket Listers.
Tickets are sold exclusively through Bucket Listers. London guests can join the waitlist now for first notice of availability, and updates post on Instagram at @mariahsholidaybar.
For more information, visit mariahsholidaybar.com.
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