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Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar Makes Its International Debut in London on November 19

The festive pop-up from Mariah Carey, Bucket Listers and her Black Irish cream liqueur doubles to eight cities this season, with London as its first stop outside the United States.
Mariah Carey in a red sequined gown in a room of decorated Christmas trees and wrapped gifts
Mariah Carey in a campaign image for Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar, opening in London November 19.Courtesy of Bucket Listers
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar opens in London on November 19, 2026, its first international destination.
  • The pop-up, produced with Bucket Listers and Carey's Black Irish cream liqueur, expands to eight cities for its third season.
  • The other seven cities are Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Diego, all opening the same day.
  • Tickets are sold exclusively through Bucket Listers; a waitlist gives first notice of availability.

Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar opens in London on November 19, the festive cocktail pop-up's first destination outside the United States. Produced by Bucket Listers with Carey and her Black Irish cream liqueur, the experience is doubling its footprint to eight cities for its third holiday season.

London joins Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Diego. All eight bars debut on the same day.

What Guests Find Inside the Holiday Bar

The bars are dressed wall to wall in Mariah-inspired décor, with interactive photo moments drawn from her chart history and surprises built around her signature glamour.

"The holidays are my favorite time of year, and I love finding new ways to share the magic with my fans," Carey said. "Think festive cocktails, wall-to-wall sparkle, and plenty of surprises."

A long bar under red and gold drapes and garlands, lined with stools and Christmas trees
The bar at Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar in New York, 2025.Courtesy of Bucket Listers
Mariah Carey leaning on a fireplace mantel beside bottles of Black Irish
Mariah Carey with her Black Irish cream liqueur.Courtesy of Bucket Listers

The Black Irish Cocktail Menu

Cocktails are made with Black Irish in three styles: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel Irish Cream and White Chocolate Irish Cream. The menu includes the Make My Wish Come True, the MC Toasted Tini and the Imperfect Angel. Selections vary by location.

Black Irish is made with aged Irish whiskey, fresh Irish cream and natural flavors. "For our third year with Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar, we're serving up decadent cocktails, a little extra glamour and plenty of reasons to gather and celebrate," said Mona Scott-Young, chief marketing officer of Black Irish.

Two hands raising coupe cocktails in front of a lit Christmas tree
A holiday toast at Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar in New York.Courtesy of Bucket Listers
Mariah Carey in a red Santa outfit seated in a sleigh with a large red bow in a snowy set
Mariah Carey in a sleigh, from the Holiday Bar campaign.Courtesy of Bucket Listers

Carey's UK Christmas Season

The London opening lands during a busy British season for Carey. She plays three sold-out arena shows in Birmingham, London and Manchester beginning November 27, and on October 30 she releases an expanded digital deluxe edition of Glitter for the album's 25th anniversary, with 15 additional tracks.

"This year we're taking the experience to an entirely new level, going international and doubling our amount of cities," said Andy Lederman, founder and CEO of Bucket Listers.

A tray of cream cocktails topped with toasted marshmallow being carried by a server
Cocktails made with Black Irish cream liqueur.BFA
A corridor decked with garlands, ornaments and trees beside a wall of oversized sheet music
Inside Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar in New York, 2025.Courtesy of Bucket Listers

How to Get Tickets in London

Tickets are sold exclusively through Bucket Listers. London guests can join the waitlist now for first notice of availability, and updates post on Instagram at @mariahsholidaybar.

For more information, visit mariahsholidaybar.com.

Oversized sheet music on a red curtain wall framed by Christmas trees and gold stars
An All I Want for Christmas Is You photo moment at the New York bar, 2025.Courtesy of Bucket Listers
Mariah Carey in a red sequined gown in a room of decorated Christmas trees and wrapped gifts
RH Opens The Gallery in Mayfair, Its Most Ambitious London Destination Yet

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