Arjun Waney Opens Osteria Panzano, His First Italian Restaurant, in Belgravia on November 27

At a Glance
Osteria Panzano opens Friday, November 27, 2026, at 10-12 William Street, Belgravia, London SW1X 9HL.
It is the first Italian restaurant from Arjun Waney OBE, the restaurateur behind Zuma, ROKA, COYA, La Petite Maison and The Arts Club.
Head Chef Paolo Parlanti, who is Tuscan, cooks a seasonal regional menu around an open rotisserie and grill.
The restaurant seats 100, with more covers on the terrace and in a brick-vaulted private dining room; reservations are open now.
Osteria Panzano, a Tuscan restaurant from Arjun Waney OBE, opens on Friday, November 27, at 10-12 William Street in Belgravia, moments from Hyde Park Corner, Harrods and Harvey Nichols. It is Waney's first Italian restaurant, and he is opening it in his home neighborhood.
Waney is the restaurateur behind some of London's best-known dining rooms, including Zuma, COYA, La Petite Maison and The Arts Club. Reservations are open now.
Panzano is a hilltop village in Chianti, between Florence and Siena, known for its butchers, vineyards and traditional osterias. Waney owns a Tenuta in Tuscany, and the restaurant grew from wanting to bring the region's produce, cooking and conviviality home to London.
"Having opened restaurants celebrating each of these destinations, Zuma and ROKA for Japan, COYA for Peru and LPM for France, I felt that one important piece was missing: a truly phenomenal Italian restaurant," Waney said. "Osteria Panzano is my opportunity to celebrate the food, wine and spirit of Tuscany."
Head Chef Paolo Parlanti, himself Tuscan, runs a menu of regional dishes that will change through the year with the produce available. Ribollita arrives in the colder months. Cacio e pepe is finished with black truffle, yellowfin tuna tartare comes with avocado and crispy shallots, and roast turbot fillet is served with braised herb potatoes.
The open rotisserie and grill sits at the center of the room, with a chef's table directly in front of the fire. Chicken and quail turn on the rotisserie, while whole fish, aged steaks and T-bones are cooked over open coals.
The interiors are by David D'Almada of the London studio Sagrada, with earthy tones, soft lighting and walls lined with wine. A private dining room sits beneath a brick-vaulted ceiling, and a terrace allows for eating outside. Cocktails and Italian aperitivi are poured before dinner.
A cheese and charcuterie shop sells Tuscan salumi and regional cheeses to enjoy at the table or take home. Waney intends Osteria Panzano as a neighborhood restaurant as much as a destination, open from lunch through drinks and dinner.
Osteria Panzano is open Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Book through SevenRooms or by email at reservations@osteria-panzano.com.
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