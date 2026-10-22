Havana Harry's Reopens in Coral Gables With a Fresh Look and Its Original Recipes

At a Glance
Havana Harry's reopened Monday, October 19, 2026, at 4612 South LeJeune Road in Coral Gables after more than a year closed.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily; breakfast returns December 1.
Founded in 1995 and recognized by the Michelin Guide, it has been part of Centurion Restaurant Group since 2022.
Through October 26, diners who spend at least $10 receive a free mojito, Cuban-style tamal, dulce de leche flan or cafe Cubano.
Havana Harry's reopened in Coral Gables on Monday, October 19, after more than a year behind closed doors. The Cuban comfort-food restaurant at 4612 South LeJeune Road is serving lunch and dinner to start, and breakfast returns on December 1.
The recipes, generous portions and approachable pricing that have carried the restaurant for more than three decades are unchanged. The room is new.
The sprawling space now has a relaxed look with more color and subtle tropical touches: green leather booths, lush greenery, mosaic tiling and traditional Cuban-inspired art.
"Our responsibility was never to reinvent Havana Harry's," said Carlos Centurion, founder of Centurion Restaurant Group. "It was to protect what generations of guests have loved, while building a restaurant that will serve this community for many years to come."
The restaurant has been part of Centurion Restaurant Group, which also operates Bulla Gastrobar, Pisco y Nazca and Beehive Kitchen, since 2022. Rather than a quick refresh, ownership chose to build a restaurant meant to serve the neighborhood for decades.
The kitchen is back to the dishes guests know: tostones, croquetas and Cuban sandwiches, with main plates including the bestselling Ropa Vieja, Arroz con Pollo and Lechoncita. The signature is Chicken Vaca Frita, shredded chicken sautéed with onions, garlic and a proprietary blend of seasonings until crispy.
Desserts run from traditional flan, cakes and tres leches to the restaurant's signature Overdose milkshakes.
The first 50 diners through the door on October 19 received a $20 gift card for a return visit. From Monday, October 19, through Monday, October 26, every diner who spends at least $10 receives a free menu item: a mojito, a Cuban-style tamal, dulce de leche flan or a cafe Cubano.
Havana Harry's opened in 1995. It has been recognized by the Michelin Guide and repeatedly named one of Miami's best Cuban restaurants, and for South Florida families it has been the setting for birthdays, graduations, business meetings and Sunday lunches.
"Families have been asking us every week when they can return, and now we are finally ready for them," Centurion said.
Havana Harry's is at 4612 South LeJeune Road in Coral Gables. Telephone: (305) 661-2622.