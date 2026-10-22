Luxury News

Havana Harry's Reopens in Coral Gables With a Fresh Look and Its Original Recipes

After more than a year closed, the Cuban comfort-food landmark on South LeJeune Road is back for lunch and dinner, with breakfast returning December 1.
Dining room with green leather banquettes, cane chairs and a tropical botanical mural
The renovated dining room at Havana Harry's, with green leather booths beneath a tropical mural.Courtesy of Havana Harry's
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Havana Harry's reopened Monday, October 19, 2026, at 4612 South LeJeune Road in Coral Gables after more than a year closed.

  • The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily; breakfast returns December 1.

  • Founded in 1995 and recognized by the Michelin Guide, it has been part of Centurion Restaurant Group since 2022.

  • Through October 26, diners who spend at least $10 receive a free mojito, Cuban-style tamal, dulce de leche flan or cafe Cubano.

Havana Harry's reopened in Coral Gables on Monday, October 19, after more than a year behind closed doors. The Cuban comfort-food restaurant at 4612 South LeJeune Road is serving lunch and dinner to start, and breakfast returns on December 1.

Long bar with cane-back stools and pendant lights at Havana Harry's
The bar at the reopened Havana Harry's in Coral Gables.Courtesy of Havana Harry's

The recipes, generous portions and approachable pricing that have carried the restaurant for more than three decades are unchanged. The room is new.

What Changed Inside Havana Harry's

Dining room with green booths, a woven pendant lamp and framed black and white art
Green leather booths and framed art in a Havana Harry's dining roomCourtesy of Havana Harry's

The sprawling space now has a relaxed look with more color and subtle tropical touches: green leather booths, lush greenery, mosaic tiling and traditional Cuban-inspired art.

Seafoam shelves of decorative objects above set dining tables
Shelving with Cuban-inspired objects in the renovated dining room.Courtesy of Havana Harry's

"Our responsibility was never to reinvent Havana Harry's," said Carlos Centurion, founder of Centurion Restaurant Group. "It was to protect what generations of guests have loved, while building a restaurant that will serve this community for many years to come."

The restaurant has been part of Centurion Restaurant Group, which also operates Bulla Gastrobar, Pisco y Nazca and Beehive Kitchen, since 2022. Rather than a quick refresh, ownership chose to build a restaurant meant to serve the neighborhood for decades.

The Menu Regulars Have Been Waiting For

Pressed Cuban sandwich with ham and pickles beside plantain chips and a drink
A Cuban sandwich with plantain chips.Courtesy of Havana Harry's

The kitchen is back to the dishes guests know: tostones, croquetas and Cuban sandwiches, with main plates including the bestselling Ropa Vieja, Arroz con Pollo and Lechoncita. The signature is Chicken Vaca Frita, shredded chicken sautéed with onions, garlic and a proprietary blend of seasonings until crispy.

Slice of caramel flan on a plate beside a striped napkin
Flan at Havana Harry's.Courtesy of Havana Harry's

Desserts run from traditional flan, cakes and tres leches to the restaurant's signature Overdose milkshakes.

Tall chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream, brownie and a cherry
A loaded chocolate milkshake with brownie and cherry.Courtesy of Havana Harry's

Reopening Week Offers Through October 26

The first 50 diners through the door on October 19 received a $20 gift card for a return visit. From Monday, October 19, through Monday, October 26, every diner who spends at least $10 receives a free menu item: a mojito, a Cuban-style tamal, dulce de leche flan or a cafe Cubano.

A Coral Gables Fixture Since 1995

Shredded beef ropa vieja served with rice, black beans and fried plantains
Ropa Vieja, one of the restaurant's bestselling main platesCourtesy of Havana Harry's

Havana Harry's opened in 1995. It has been recognized by the Michelin Guide and repeatedly named one of Miami's best Cuban restaurants, and for South Florida families it has been the setting for birthdays, graduations, business meetings and Sunday lunches.

"Families have been asking us every week when they can return, and now we are finally ready for them," Centurion said.

Havana Harry's is at 4612 South LeJeune Road in Coral Gables. Telephone: (305) 661-2622.

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