Wilder, a Neighborhood Market Backed by Major Food Group, Opens in Midtown Miami This Fall

At a Glance
Wilder, a neighborhood market from entrepreneur and Miami local Danielle Axman, opens this fall at 3250 NE 1st Avenue in Midtown Miami. It brings groceries, chef-driven prepared foods, a café and everyday essentials under one roof, with Major Food Group as a founding investor and strategic advisor.
Every product on the shelves and every dish in the kitchen is measured against The Wilder Standard, a sourcing and ingredient framework the market developed with independent experts.
"When I became a mother, everything about how I fed my family changed," Axman said. "I wished there was one place I could shop without having to do all that homework every week. That's why I built Wilder."
Grassfed Culture Hospitality developed the culinary and beverage program. The Miami group is behind Los Félix, which holds a Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star, and Krüs Kitchen, which also holds a Green Star.
The kitchen covers hot and cold prepared foods, a made-to-order sandwich program and a rotating selection of salads, vegetables and protein-forward dishes. A café pours coffee, fresh juices and smoothies alongside breads. The beverage list draws on Grassfed Culture's natural wine reputation, with organic, natural and biodynamic wines, craft beer and non-alcoholic options.
The framework weighs ingredient integrity, responsible production and labor practices, animal welfare and environmental health, and it favors direct relationships with farmers and producers across Florida and the region. Partners include Paradise Farms, Glaser Organic Farms and White Oak Pastures. Grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry and responsibly sourced seafood are staples.
The Environmental Working Group, led by founder and president Ken Cook, is a founding advisor. It is the nonprofit's first partnership with a retailer on health standards.
Wilder is Major Food Group's first investment in a business outside its own operations and its first in retail grocery. The group will advise on long-term growth and expansion beyond the first location.
"Making Wilder our first investment in a grocery retailer was an easy decision," said Mario Carbone, co-founder of Major Food Group.
Wilder spans nearly 8,000 square feet, including a patio and an outdoor pick-up window, and will carry roughly 4,000 products. Miami-based Love Lake Studio designed the space, drawing on old-world markets, the English countryside and vintage Americana, with natural light and vintage furnishings.
For more information, visit wildermarket.com.