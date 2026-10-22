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Wilder, a Neighborhood Market Backed by Major Food Group, Opens in Midtown Miami This Fall

Founder Danielle Axman's 8,000-square-foot market pairs groceries held to The Wilder Standard with a prepared foods and café program from Grassfed Culture, the team behind Los Félix.
Rendering of a market storefront with awnings, outdoor seating and planters at dusk
A rendering of Wilder at 3250 NE 1st Avenue in Midtown Miami, opening this fall.Rendering courtesy of Wilder
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Wilder opens in fall 2026 at 3250 NE 1st Avenue in Midtown Miami, founded by entrepreneur and Miami local Danielle Axman.
  • Major Food Group is a founding investor and strategic advisor; it is the group's first investment in a grocery retailer.
  • Grassfed Culture Hospitality, the Michelin-starred team behind Los Félix and Krüs Kitchen, developed the culinary and beverage program.
  • The nearly 8,000-square-foot market carries roughly 4,000 products, with a café, prepared foods, a patio and an outdoor pick-up window.

Wilder, a neighborhood market from entrepreneur and Miami local Danielle Axman, opens this fall at 3250 NE 1st Avenue in Midtown Miami. It brings groceries, chef-driven prepared foods, a café and everyday essentials under one roof, with Major Food Group as a founding investor and strategic advisor.

Every product on the shelves and every dish in the kitchen is measured against The Wilder Standard, a sourcing and ingredient framework the market developed with independent experts.

"When I became a mother, everything about how I fed my family changed," Axman said. "I wished there was one place I could shop without having to do all that homework every week. That's why I built Wilder."

Prepared Foods and Wine From the Los Félix Team

Grassfed Culture Hospitality developed the culinary and beverage program. The Miami group is behind Los Félix, which holds a Michelin Star and a Michelin Green Star, and Krüs Kitchen, which also holds a Green Star.

The kitchen covers hot and cold prepared foods, a made-to-order sandwich program and a rotating selection of salads, vegetables and protein-forward dishes. A café pours coffee, fresh juices and smoothies alongside breads. The beverage list draws on Grassfed Culture's natural wine reputation, with organic, natural and biodynamic wines, craft beer and non-alcoholic options.

Woman in a dark blazer and jeans standing on a tree-lined sidewalk
Danielle Axman, founder and CEO of Wilder.Stephen Luttinger
Stacked jars of strawberry preserves with Wilder labels beside fresh strawberries
Wilder branding.Courtesy of Wilder

What The Wilder Standard Means for the Shelves

The framework weighs ingredient integrity, responsible production and labor practices, animal welfare and environmental health, and it favors direct relationships with farmers and producers across Florida and the region. Partners include Paradise Farms, Glaser Organic Farms and White Oak Pastures. Grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry and responsibly sourced seafood are staples.

The Environmental Working Group, led by founder and president Ken Cook, is a founding advisor. It is the nonprofit's first partnership with a retailer on health standards.

A woman and a man holding hard hats talk inside a building under construction
Danielle Axman and Mario Carbone, co-founder of Major Food Group, on site at Wilder.Stephen Luttinger
Two people leaning over architectural floor plans spread on a table
Mario Carbone and Danielle Axman review plans for Wilder.Stephen Luttinger

Why Major Food Group Invested

Wilder is Major Food Group's first investment in a business outside its own operations and its first in retail grocery. The group will advise on long-term growth and expansion beyond the first location.

"Making Wilder our first investment in a grocery retailer was an easy decision," said Mario Carbone, co-founder of Major Food Group.

Three paper grocery bags printed with the Wilder logo holding produce on a wooden shelf
Wilder's branded market bags.Courtesy of Wilder
Rendering of the Wilder market facade with palm trees and people on the sidewalk
A rendering of the Wilder storefront.Rendering courtesy of Wilder

Inside the Market

Wilder spans nearly 8,000 square feet, including a patio and an outdoor pick-up window, and will carry roughly 4,000 products. Miami-based Love Lake Studio designed the space, drawing on old-world markets, the English countryside and vintage Americana, with natural light and vintage furnishings.

For more information, visit wildermarket.com.

A hand carrying a yellow Wilder cup holder with two coffees on a sunny street
Coffee from the Wilder café.Courtesy of Wilder
Rendering of a market storefront with awnings, outdoor seating and planters at dusk
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