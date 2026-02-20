GAIA Miami to Make Its U.S. Debut With Greek Mediterranean Flagship in South of Fifth
Miami’s dining landscape is preparing for a notable arrival this spring. GAIA, the internationally recognized Greek Mediterranean restaurant concept founded in Dubai, has officially announced its first United States location, set to open in Miami Beach in March 2026.
The expansion marks a pivotal step for the award-winning brand, which has built a strong following across Monaco, Doha, London, and Marbella since its 2018 debut. Now, backed by Fundamental Hospitality, GAIA is positioning Miami as the gateway to its American chapter, a strategic move that reflects both the city’s global appetite and its evolving fine dining scene.
A Strategic U.S. Entry Anchored in Miami Beach
According to Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality, the decision to enter the U.S. market through Miami was deliberate.
“Entering the U.S. market is a strategic milestone for us, and Miami is the right city to lead that chapter. It is global, design-driven, culturally rich, and unapologetically bold, values that sit at the core of GAIA. This opening represents our confidence in the brand, our belief in the market, and our commitment to building destinations that stand”
Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality
The forthcoming restaurant will be located at 801 South Pointe Drive, placing it squarely within one of Miami Beach’s most competitive dining corridors.
Design Rooted in Cycladic Influence
True to the brand’s established identity, GAIA Miami will carry forward the signature aesthetic that has defined its international locations. Guests can expect whitewashed walls, natural limestone textures, abundant greenery, and Cycladic-inspired design details, all interpreted through Miami’s coastal lens.
The goal is an environment that feels transportive yet grounded in place. Across global markets, GAIA has built its reputation on creating spaces that balance refinement with ease, encouraging long, social meals that reflect the spirit of Mediterranean hospitality.
Chef Izu Ani’s Philosophy Takes Center Stage
At the culinary core is Chef Izu Ani, whose approach blends the familiarity of Greek home cooking with disciplined technique and premium sourcing. His philosophy continues to guide the brand’s expansion.
"I have spent a lot of time in Greece and I came to understand that food there is never just about sustenance; it is a language of culture, family, and generosity. That belief continues to guide everything we do at GAIA, from the way we source and cook, to the way we welcome guests and create spaces meant to be shared.”
Chef Izu Ani
The Ice Market Experience
One of GAIA’s defining features, the signature Ice Market, will anchor the Miami location. The display presents a rotating selection of fresh fish and seafood on ice, allowing guests to select their preferred catch and choose their preparation style.
This interactive ritual has become central to the brand’s identity worldwide, reinforcing its emphasis on ingredient quality and guest participation.
NYX Lounge Extends the Evening
Complementing the restaurant will be NYX, GAIA’s after-dark lounge concept inspired by the Greek goddess of the night. The space is designed to carry the evening forward with velvet textures, layered lighting, and a cocktail program focused on refined mixology.
Across existing markets, NYX has functioned as a natural second act to dinner, allowing guests to transition seamlessly into a more intimate late-night setting without leaving the property.
A Brand With Global Momentum
Developed by Evgeny Kuzin and Chef Izu Ani under Fundamental Hospitality, GAIA has expanded steadily since its Dubai launch in October 2018. The concept quickly moved into Monte Carlo in 2019, followed by Doha in 2022 and London in 2023, building a reputation for polished Greek Mediterranean dining paired with immersive design.
The Miami opening signals the brand’s confidence in the U.S. market and in South Florida’s continued relevance as a global hospitality hub.
With doors set to open in March 2026, GAIA Miami arrives at a moment when the city’s appetite for experiential dining continues to accelerate. If its international track record is any indication, this South of Fifth debut is poised to draw both loyal followers of the brand and a new wave of diners eager to see how the concept translates stateside.
