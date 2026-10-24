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sbe Takes Over Dining at THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, With Katsuya and Fabio Trabocchi Set for 2027

Sam Nazarian's company now runs Mamey, The Collab and Ivy Rooftop, and plans a Katsuya and a new Mediterranean restaurant from Fabio Trabocchi for the first half of 2027.
Rooftop terrace with lounge chairs, planters and string lights under a blue sky
Ivy Rooftop at THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, now operated by sbe.Courtesy of THesis Hotel Miami
3 min read

At a Glance

  • sbe, founded by Sam Nazarian, has assumed all food, beverage and events at THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, including Mamey, The Collab and Ivy Rooftop.
  • Katsuya and a new Mediterranean restaurant from chef Fabio Trabocchi are planned to open at THesis in the first half of 2027.
  • The partnership is with hotel owner and developer Nolan Reynolds International (NRI).
  • THesis is at 1350 South Dixie Highway, across from the University of Miami, with 245 guest rooms and 6,500 square feet of event space.

Sam Nazarian's sbe has taken over food, beverage and events at THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, and it will open two restaurants there in the first half of 2027: Katsuya and an entirely new Mediterranean concept from chef Fabio Trabocchi. The partnership is with hotel owner and developer Nolan Reynolds International (NRI).

sbe now operates all of the hotel's existing venues, including Mamey, The Collab and Ivy Rooftop.

Why Coral Gables Is Personal for Sam Nazarian

Nazarian and his family live in Coral Gables. NRI developed THesis and Paseo de la Riviera, the mixed-use destination the hotel anchors across from the University of Miami.

"Coral Gables is home. My family and I live here, we eat here and we celebrate here, so bringing Katsuya to my own community is personal," said Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe.

Aerial view of a cream hotel tower beside a highway at sunset over Coral Gables
THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, across from the University of Miami.Courtesy of THesis Hotel Miami

Katsuya Makes Its Coral Gables Debut

Katsuya, sbe's premier restaurant brand, is known for Japanese cuisine, sushi, robata and cocktails. The Coral Gables opening brings one of the brands most closely associated with sbe to the community Nazarian calls home.

Aerial view of white mid-rise buildings surrounded by trees in Coral Gables
THesis Hotel Miami and Paseo de la Riviera, developed by Nolan Reynolds International.Courtesy of THesis Hotel Miami

Fabio Trabocchi Returns With a New Mediterranean Restaurant

Trabocchi opened Fiola in Coral Gables in 2018 and operated it through 2025. At THesis he will introduce a new restaurant with its own culinary identity, created for the hotel and its neighborhood. Its name, design and menu will be revealed ahead of the opening.

"We built THesis to be more than a hotel. We wanted it to be a gathering place for Coral Gables, and for more than six years this community has made it one," said Brent Reynolds, CEO of Nolan Reynolds International.

Man in a blue blazer smiling in a restaurant doorway framed by greenery
Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe.Courtesy of sbe

Ivy Rooftop and Events at THesis

sbe will direct events across the hotel, with an expanded focus on weddings, corporate gatherings, university events, brand launches, private dinners and milestone celebrations. Ivy Rooftop, the open-air rooftop pool bar, lounge and event space, can be reserved in its entirety.

The hotel has 245 guest rooms and 6,500 square feet of meeting and event space. THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables is at 1350 South Dixie Highway.

For more information, visit sbe.com.

Portrait of a man in a navy suit and open-collar shirt
Brent Reynolds, CEO of Nolan Reynolds International.Courtesy of Nolan Reynolds International
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