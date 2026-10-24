sbe Takes Over Dining at THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, With Katsuya and Fabio Trabocchi Set for 2027

At a Glance
Sam Nazarian's sbe has taken over food, beverage and events at THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables, and it will open two restaurants there in the first half of 2027: Katsuya and an entirely new Mediterranean concept from chef Fabio Trabocchi. The partnership is with hotel owner and developer Nolan Reynolds International (NRI).
sbe now operates all of the hotel's existing venues, including Mamey, The Collab and Ivy Rooftop.
Nazarian and his family live in Coral Gables. NRI developed THesis and Paseo de la Riviera, the mixed-use destination the hotel anchors across from the University of Miami.
"Coral Gables is home. My family and I live here, we eat here and we celebrate here, so bringing Katsuya to my own community is personal," said Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe.
Katsuya, sbe's premier restaurant brand, is known for Japanese cuisine, sushi, robata and cocktails. The Coral Gables opening brings one of the brands most closely associated with sbe to the community Nazarian calls home.
Trabocchi opened Fiola in Coral Gables in 2018 and operated it through 2025. At THesis he will introduce a new restaurant with its own culinary identity, created for the hotel and its neighborhood. Its name, design and menu will be revealed ahead of the opening.
"We built THesis to be more than a hotel. We wanted it to be a gathering place for Coral Gables, and for more than six years this community has made it one," said Brent Reynolds, CEO of Nolan Reynolds International.
sbe will direct events across the hotel, with an expanded focus on weddings, corporate gatherings, university events, brand launches, private dinners and milestone celebrations. Ivy Rooftop, the open-air rooftop pool bar, lounge and event space, can be reserved in its entirety.
The hotel has 245 guest rooms and 6,500 square feet of meeting and event space. THesis Hotel Miami Coral Gables is at 1350 South Dixie Highway.
For more information, visit sbe.com.
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