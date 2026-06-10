The James Nautilus Miami Beach is scheduled to open in late 2026 as the debut property of The James Hotels, a lifestyle hospitality brand reimagined by Sonesta International Hotels.
The 250-room hotel occupies the original Nautilus Hotel on Collins Avenue, designed by architect Morris Lapidus and opened in the early 1950s; design firm Anderson Miller leads the reimagining.
New York-based LDV Hospitality, the group behind Scarpetta, American Cut, and Barlume, will operate the food and beverage program: a Mediterranean signature restaurant, an omakase concept, and a late-night lounge.
The opening begins the brand's planned urban expansion, with a Downtown Miami property set to open in 2030.
The James Nautilus Miami Beach will open in late 2026 as the flagship of The James Hotels, a lifestyle hospitality brand reimagined by Sonesta International Hotels. Announced on June 1, 2026, the project returns one of Collins Avenue's most storied addresses to service: the original Nautilus Hotel, the Morris Lapidus-designed oceanfront property that opened in the early 1950s and ranked among Miami Beach's glamour destinations of the era.
The 250-room hotel is being designed by the team at Anderson Miller, which the brand says will blend the playful charm of MiMo-era Miami with a contemporary perspective while honoring the signature work of Lapidus, the architect often called "The Architect of Joy."
The James Hotels positions itself around the persona of James, whom the brand describes as a charismatic host with effortless charm, impeccable taste, and a knack for bringing people together. The conceit shapes the property's intended atmosphere: culture-forward programming spanning music, architecture, fashion, and art, delivered with a concierge-style approach.
"When guests step into the doors of The James Nautilus Miami Beach, we want them to feel as though they are stepping into a world curated by James himself. This is more than the unveiling of a hotel or brand, we're creating an atmosphere where every guest feels instantly welcomed, inspired, and part of something special."
Elizabeth Harlow, Sonesta International Hotels, Chief Brand Officer
Through a partnership with LDV Hospitality, the New York group behind Scarpetta, American Cut, and Barlume, the hotel will house three food and beverage concepts: a relaxed signature restaurant serving Mediterranean-style fare with alfresco seating extending to the pool and beach, an omakase offering built around an intimate dining format, and a late-night lounge designed in a playful, maximalist register for cocktails and conversation.
"The James Nautilus represents both a new chapter and a thoughtful tribute to one of Miami Beach's most iconic addresses," said Carlos Garcia, general manager of The James Nautilus Miami Beach. "As Collins Avenue enters a renaissance, the property will stand out as a gathering place for both visitors and locals seeking a more intimate and elevated Miami Beach experience."
The property was purchased by Services Property Trust in June 2023 and is managed by Sonesta International Hotel Corporation. Its debut marks the start of the brand's long-term plan to expand into urban destinations, beginning with a Downtown Miami property set to open in 2030.
For a stretch of Collins Avenue already dense with revival projects, the return of the Nautilus name adds a piece of Miami Beach's midcentury architectural history to the 2026 opening calendar. Additional details are available at thejames.sonesta.com.
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