D's Rooftop Opens Above Daniel's Miami in Coral Gables on October 29

At a Glance
Gioia Hospitality Group opens D's Rooftop on Thursday, October 29, above Daniel's Miami in Coral Gables. The open-air space replaces La Terrazza on the penthouse level of 1518 San Ignacio Avenue and is built around three things: sunset views over Coral Gables, a cocktail and small-plates menu, and a weekly calendar that runs from cigars to college football.
The rooftop has its own private entrance and dedicated valet, and it opens Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Reservations are available on SevenRooms.
Gioia Hospitality Group was founded by father-daughter duo Thomas and Kassidy Angelo. Its portfolio includes Daniel's Miami, ranked No. 40 on the 2026 World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list; Daniel's, A Florida Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, which is recommended by the MICHELIN Guide; and La Sponda at Vita at Grove Isle, which opened recently.
The new rooftop takes its cue from the group's Fort Lauderdale concept, D's Sports Bar, and its celebration of Florida sports. Approximately ten televisions and a new sound system cover the space, so game day happens outdoors against the Coral Gables skyline.
While it shares that sports DNA, Gioia says the rooftop will build its own identity through programming aimed at fans, families and anyone looking for a lively night outdoors. The views do a lot of the work: the terrace looks out over Coral Gables, and the opening hours are timed to the sunset.
The food leans toward game-day bites with a steakhouse pedigree. Highlights include Wagyu beef empanadas, chicken nuggets with caviar, the Heritage Burger and a blackened swordfish sandwich. The cocktail list opens with D's Margarita, a White Negroni, the Passion 75 and a Teeling Watermelon Mule.
Steak and Cigar Thursdays bring back the rooftop's signature Steak and Cigar Nights. A special a la carte menu is written for the evening, with cigar selections from LFD, Padrón Cigars and Plasencia Cigars. Smoking is permitted on the rooftop.
Thursday Night Football runs the same evening, with the primetime NFL game on the screens. Friday Family BBQ Night launches October 30 with D's BBQ Platter: Texas Mayura brisket and tri-tip, Rosewood Wagyu jalapeño cheddar sausage, baby back ribs, coleslaw and bread-and-butter pickles. The group frames it as a nod to its own family roots and a reason to bring every age to the table.
Saturdays belong to college football. On Saturday, October 31, D's marks its opening weekend with a watch party for the University of Miami game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The rooftop stays available for private events, seating up to 110 guests or 150 standing. The address is 1518 San Ignacio Avenue, Penthouse Level, Miami, FL 33143. Details and reservations are at the Daniel's Miami site.
For Coral Gables, the opening adds an outdoor room above one of the neighborhood's best-known steakhouses, with a calendar that gives regulars a reason to return on a specific night rather than whenever. The first test comes Thursday, with cigars, steak and primetime football on the same evening.
For more information, visit danielssteak.com.
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