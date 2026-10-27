EDGE Miami Keeps Edgewater Dancing Past Midnight With No Velvet Ropes and a Tech House Calendar

At a Glance
EDGE Miami has spent its first four months becoming a regular stop on Edgewater's late-night circuit. The covered outdoor club at 114 NE 20th Terrace comes from Louis Puig, who founded Club Space in downtown Miami in 2000, and Jorge Moreno, owner of AIRE, with partners and promoters Travis Rogers, John Fortini and Victor Ramos. It opened in June 2026 and runs a tech house calendar in a room that feels like outside without the exposure.
Two dates frame the next six weeks. Halloween weekend brings DJ Boris and Facundo Mohrr. Miami Art Week brings Lee Foss, Steve Lawler's Pendulum and a Mixmag Caribbean showcase.
EDGE sits behind AIRE, the open-air nightclub and lounge in the former Boho Edgewater space. Moreno owns AIRE and Puig is a partner; the two venues share the block, with separate rooms and separate sound. "EDGE has its own identity, and that's what we wanted to protect," Moreno said. "It's covered, it's open to the air, and it's built around the music. Having AIRE right in front of it just gives people more reasons to spend the whole night in Edgewater."
The space sits under exposed tiki-style wood architecture, sheltered from weather while keeping the feel of an outdoor floor. A neon EDGE sign, a disco ball in the rafters and lantern light do the decorating.
Tech house is the spine. Nights also move through house, Latin house, minimal, deep tech and disco. EDGE Fridays and EDGE Saturdays open at 10 p.m., with programming from groups including Humans Alike, Pitchpark Events and Amp One, alongside other Miami flagship nights, label showcases and open-to-close sets. Recent bookings have included Technasia, Oscar G, Francesco Allendes, Kofla, Rob The Bank, Brian Cid, Harvy Valencia, Daniel Orpi and Amal Nemer.
Not every night starts late. Afternoon day parties put guests on the dance floor without a 4 a.m. finish.
DJ Boris takes over on Friday, October 30. Saturday, October 31 runs morning to night: a 10 a.m. day party from Day Breaker, Daft Disko's French disco Halloween party from 7 p.m. and Facundo Mohrr in the booth.
Three nights are announced for the first weekend of December: Lee Foss on Friday, December 4, Steve Lawler's Pendulum on Saturday, December 5 and Mixmag Caribbean x Overtones on Sunday, December 6.
Tables are available, but the venue skips velvet ropes and wristbands. "We have tables, but I don't want anyone walking in here feeling like they matter more or less than the person next to them," said Puig. "Everybody's here for the same reason, and that's the music."
EDGE also hosts private events, from corporate gatherings and label showcases to brand activations, birthdays and full buyouts, with inquiries through its website. Guests must be 21 or older. Tickets are sold through Shotgun; table reservations are at edgemia.com, and programming updates run on @edgemiami.
For more information, visit edgemia.com.
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