EDGE Miami Keeps Edgewater Dancing Past Midnight With No Velvet Ropes and a Tech House Calendar

EDGE sits behind AIRE, the open-air nightclub and lounge in the former Boho Edgewater space. Moreno owns AIRE and Puig is a partner; the two venues share the block, with separate rooms and separate sound. "EDGE has its own identity, and that's what we wanted to protect," Moreno said. "It's covered, it's open to the air, and it's built around the music. Having AIRE right in front of it just gives people more reasons to spend the whole night in Edgewater."