Queen Miami Beach Launches After Hours, a Wednesday Night DJ Series Inside the Paris Theater

At a Glance
Queen Miami Beach, the Japanese-inspired restaurant inside South Beach's historic Paris Theater, has launched After Hours, a late-night DJ series every Wednesday at 11 p.m. When dinner service ends, the room shifts to cocktails, dancing, live entertainment and bottle service, with music at the center.
The series opened on October 14 with Maesic and expands to Wednesdays and Fridays beginning in November.
The rotating lineup brings acclaimed DJs and international talent playing house, tech house, Afro house, melodic house and contemporary electronic sounds. Queen has previously welcomed DJs such as Mestiza.
Queen is known for its dramatic design and theatrical dining. After Hours is a more accessible way into the venue, whether guests stay on after dinner or come for a favorite DJ.
"As the night gets later, the energy changes, the music gets louder and Queen becomes something entirely different," said Mathieu Massa, CEO of Mr. Hospitality Miami.
The multi-level Art Deco landmark has state-of-the-art sound and lighting and aerial performance points.
Queen Miami Beach is open Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. until late and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until late. After Hours begins at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and is for guests 21 and over. Tickets are sold through DICE, and tables can be reserved through Queen's website.
For more information, visit queenmiamibeach.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.