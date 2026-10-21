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Queen Miami Beach Launches After Hours, a Wednesday Night DJ Series Inside the Paris Theater

The Japanese-inspired restaurant turns into a late-night party at 11 p.m. every Wednesday, with Matt Sassari, Nico Bernardini, Rivo, Le Blanc and Sasson on the lineup through November 25.
Crowded tables under beams of stage light and glowing red circles in a dark theater room
After Hours at Queen Miami Beach, inside the historic Paris Theater.Mr. Hospitality Miami
3 min read

At a Glance

  • After Hours runs every Wednesday at 11 p.m. at Queen Miami Beach, 550 Washington Avenue, inside the historic Paris Theater.
  • The rotating lineup spans house, tech house, Afro house, melodic house and contemporary electronic music.
  • Upcoming DJs: Matt Sassari (Oct. 21), Nico Bernardini (Oct. 28), Rivo (Nov. 11), Le Blanc (Nov. 18) and Sasson (Nov. 25).
  • The series expands to Wednesdays and Fridays in November; entry is 21 and over, with tickets on DICE.

Queen Miami Beach, the Japanese-inspired restaurant inside South Beach's historic Paris Theater, has launched After Hours, a late-night DJ series every Wednesday at 11 p.m. When dinner service ends, the room shifts to cocktails, dancing, live entertainment and bottle service, with music at the center.

The series opened on October 14 with Maesic and expands to Wednesdays and Fridays beginning in November.

The After Hours Lineup Through November 25

The rotating lineup brings acclaimed DJs and international talent playing house, tech house, Afro house, melodic house and contemporary electronic sounds. Queen has previously welcomed DJs such as Mestiza.

  • October 21: Matt Sassari
  • October 28: Nico Bernardini
  • November 11: Rivo
  • November 18: Le Blanc
  • November 25: Sasson
Black and white photo of a DJ at the decks flanked by dancers on a lit stage
Maesic opens After Hours at Queen on October 14.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach
Looking up at a dome of round lights with a sculpture suspended in the dining room
Aerial performance points above the main dining room.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach
A packed crowd with phones raised beneath a glowing circular stage
Mestiza performing at Queen in 2025.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach

A Different Side of the Paris Theater

Queen is known for its dramatic design and theatrical dining. After Hours is a more accessible way into the venue, whether guests stay on after dinner or come for a favorite DJ.

"As the night gets later, the energy changes, the music gets louder and Queen becomes something entirely different," said Mathieu Massa, CEO of Mr. Hospitality Miami.

The multi-level Art Deco landmark has state-of-the-art sound and lighting and aerial performance points.

DJ in headphones in front of a glowing red circular screen
Maesic in the booth at Queen Miami Beach.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach
Pink terrazzo corridor with framed film posters, a chandelier and a mural
The entryway at Queen, with vintage film posters from the Paris Theater's past.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach

Hours, Tickets and Reservations

Queen Miami Beach is open Tuesday through Thursday from 7 p.m. until late and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until late. After Hours begins at 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and is for guests 21 and over. Tickets are sold through DICE, and tables can be reserved through Queen's website.

For more information, visit queenmiamibeach.com.

Theatrical dining room with curved banquettes and a round stage beneath ornate lit domes
The main dining room at Queen Miami Beach.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach
Curved hallway with gold walls, terrazzo floor and a gold sculpture
A curving corridor inside Queen Miami Beach.Courtesy of Queen Miami Beach
Crowded tables under beams of stage light and glowing red circles in a dark theater room
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