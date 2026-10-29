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Guest House Will Open in Aspen on December 31 With Cedric Gervais as Partner

RDM Hospitality takes the former Madame Ushi space on East Hyman Avenue for a 220-seat restaurant and its RSVP lounge
Rendering of a dining room with red leather booths, round tables and a patterned ceiling
Rendering of the main dining room at Guest House Aspen, opening December 31, 2026.Rendering courtesy of Guest House
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Guest House opens at 415 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, the former Madame Ushi space, on December 31, 2026.
  • The 220-seat destination pairs the Guest House restaurant with RSVP, the brand's ultra-lounge concept.
  • GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais joins RDM Hospitality as a partner in the Aspen location.
  • Aspen is the fifth Guest House after Austin, Las Vegas and Scottsdale, with Dallas opening in November 2026 and Houston slated for early 2027.

Guest House, the social dining concept from RDM Hospitality, will open in Aspen on December 31, 2026, taking over the former Madame Ushi space at 415 E Hyman Ave. The 220-seat destination brings both the Guest House restaurant and RSVP, the brand's ultra-lounge concept, under one roof, so an evening can move from dinner into cocktails and late-night entertainment without a change of address.

GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais has joined RDM Hospitality as a partner in the Aspen location, alongside co-founder and CEO Raj Kumar.

What Guest House Brings to East Hyman Avenue

Guest House was built on one premise: dinner can last the whole night. The concept pairs New American cooking inspired by nostalgic favorites with seasonal ingredients, a craft cocktail program, music and a dining room designed to keep guests in their seats as the evening changes shape. RSVP, the lounge, picks up where the meal ends.

Guest House launched in Austin in spring 2024 and has since opened in Las Vegas and Scottsdale. Dallas follows in November 2026, Aspen on New Year's Eve, and a Houston location is slated for the first quarter of 2027, with additional markets to be announced.

Rendering of a lounge with curved black sofas, small cocktail tables and pendant lights
Rendering of the RSVP lounge at Guest House Aspen.Rendering courtesy of Guest House
Four small cones filled with tuna and caviar standing in a stone tray
Tuna and caviar cones at Guest House.TJ Perez Photography
Dessert with cherries and chocolate on a black plate under low light
Guest House's cherry chocolate rocky road.TJ Perez Photography

Why Cedric Gervais Is Part of the Aspen Opening

The partnership pairs RDM Hospitality's expanding experiential dining portfolio with Gervais' roots in global nightlife. For the brand, that connection goes to the heart of what it sells: food, cocktails and music in one room, in a market where the night rarely ends at dessert.

"Aspen is a natural next step for Guest House," said Raj Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of RDM Hospitality. "It's a destination that understands hospitality, energy, and experience, and we're excited to introduce Guest House and RSVP in a way that feels distinctly Aspen while staying true to what we've created with the brand. Having Cedric involved in this location makes it even more exciting as we continue to evolve Guest House and expand into new markets."

"Guest House has created something special by bringing together great food, cocktails, music, and energy in a way that feels effortless," said Cedric Gervais. "Aspen is the perfect setting for that experience, and I'm excited to be part of what Raj and the RDM Hospitality team are building and to help bring it to this market."

Rendering of a hotel-style entry with a host stand, brass screen and checkered floor
Rendering of the arrival entrance at Guest House Aspen.Rendering courtesy of Guest House
Two-tier seafood tower with lobster and shellfish on ice in a dark dining room
The seafood plateau at Guest House.TJ Perez Photography

The Menu Aspen Can Expect

The brand's photography points to the table: a 20-ounce 40-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye, whole branzino, lamb chops, a seafood plateau, tuna and caviar cones, Chicken Parmesan a la Raj, charred Moroccan beets, a little gem Caesar, Guest House mac and cheese, chicken tenders with truffle fries and a cherry chocolate rocky road for dessert. Cocktails run from an espresso martini and a margarita to the Wonderland Martini, served under a cloud of dry ice.

Additional details on the Aspen opening will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit welcometgh.com or follow @welcometgh on Instagram.

For more information, visit welcometgh.com.

Sliced bone-in ribeye on a wooden board beside a glass of red wine
The 20-ounce 40-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye at Guest House.TJ Perez Photography
Dark cocktail in a rocks glass with white vapor spilling across a wooden bar
The Wonderland Martini, served with dry ice, at Guest House.TJ Perez Photography
Rendering of a dining room with red leather booths, round tables and a patterned ceiling
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