Guest House Will Open in Aspen on December 31 With Cedric Gervais as Partner

"Aspen is a natural next step for Guest House," said Raj Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of RDM Hospitality. "It's a destination that understands hospitality, energy, and experience, and we're excited to introduce Guest House and RSVP in a way that feels distinctly Aspen while staying true to what we've created with the brand. Having Cedric involved in this location makes it even more exciting as we continue to evolve Guest House and expand into new markets."