Guest House Will Open in Aspen on December 31 With Cedric Gervais as Partner

At a Glance
Guest House, the social dining concept from RDM Hospitality, will open in Aspen on December 31, 2026, taking over the former Madame Ushi space at 415 E Hyman Ave. The 220-seat destination brings both the Guest House restaurant and RSVP, the brand's ultra-lounge concept, under one roof, so an evening can move from dinner into cocktails and late-night entertainment without a change of address.
GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais has joined RDM Hospitality as a partner in the Aspen location, alongside co-founder and CEO Raj Kumar.
Guest House was built on one premise: dinner can last the whole night. The concept pairs New American cooking inspired by nostalgic favorites with seasonal ingredients, a craft cocktail program, music and a dining room designed to keep guests in their seats as the evening changes shape. RSVP, the lounge, picks up where the meal ends.
Guest House launched in Austin in spring 2024 and has since opened in Las Vegas and Scottsdale. Dallas follows in November 2026, Aspen on New Year's Eve, and a Houston location is slated for the first quarter of 2027, with additional markets to be announced.
The partnership pairs RDM Hospitality's expanding experiential dining portfolio with Gervais' roots in global nightlife. For the brand, that connection goes to the heart of what it sells: food, cocktails and music in one room, in a market where the night rarely ends at dessert.
"Aspen is a natural next step for Guest House," said Raj Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of RDM Hospitality. "It's a destination that understands hospitality, energy, and experience, and we're excited to introduce Guest House and RSVP in a way that feels distinctly Aspen while staying true to what we've created with the brand. Having Cedric involved in this location makes it even more exciting as we continue to evolve Guest House and expand into new markets."
"Guest House has created something special by bringing together great food, cocktails, music, and energy in a way that feels effortless," said Cedric Gervais. "Aspen is the perfect setting for that experience, and I'm excited to be part of what Raj and the RDM Hospitality team are building and to help bring it to this market."
The brand's photography points to the table: a 20-ounce 40-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye, whole branzino, lamb chops, a seafood plateau, tuna and caviar cones, Chicken Parmesan a la Raj, charred Moroccan beets, a little gem Caesar, Guest House mac and cheese, chicken tenders with truffle fries and a cherry chocolate rocky road for dessert. Cocktails run from an espresso martini and a margarita to the Wonderland Martini, served under a cloud of dry ice.
Additional details on the Aspen opening will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit welcometgh.com or follow @welcometgh on Instagram.
For more information, visit welcometgh.com.
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