FRA Pizza Joins Zoko Collective, Bringing the Fradiavolo Team to Allapattah

At a Glance
Zoko Collective has added FRA Pizza to its Allapattah lineup. The independent Italian pizza concept comes from Dan Lopes Cardozo and his wife and business partner, Gaia, the team that ran Fradiavolo Miami in Wynwood for more than two years. FRA opened at the 32,000-square-foot venue in August 2026 and joins Lovecat and Zoko Tapas in the Collective's shared dining room.
The move is a few blocks, not a reinvention. What changes is the setting: FRA's pizzas now arrive at the same table as Lovecat's album-inspired cocktails and plates from Zoko Tapas, ordered through one dedicated waiter.
FRA describes its menu as built for a social setting: dough made in Italy, long fermentation, quality ingredients and pizzas meant to be passed around a table rather than eaten alone. That reads differently in Allapattah than it did in Wynwood, because the table now belongs to three kitchens.
The dough is the point. It is produced in Italy with 00 flour and natural mineral water, then given a long fermentation that leaves the crust light and airy. Guests choose between the Classic and a Black dough made with vegetable carbon, which gives the pizza a dark crust and a very different look on the table.
The toppings pair traditional Italian flavors with a few surprises. The Margherita stays close to form. The Diva carries Prosciutto di Parma, stracciatella and fig preserve. Britney Pears layers shaved pear, Gorgonzola, pecans and honey.
Zoko was founded by hospitality veteran Jerry Böck, the former general manager of Cecconi's at Soho Beach House Miami, owner and operator of Wynwood Diner and founder of the Michelin-recognized DOYA. The venue brings independent concepts together across its indoor spaces and a tree-shaded patio, with room for up to 820 guests.
Guests can eat FRA's pizzas under the palapa while ordering from Lovecat and Zoko Tapas in the same sitting. One waiter handles all three concepts, which keeps a night of shared plates and drinks simple.
Lovecat, FRA Pizza and Zoko Tapas anchor the current lineup. Each keeps its own name, menu and identity inside the shared room, which is the premise Böck built the venue around.
"Zoko was built for independent concepts to keep their own identity while being part of something bigger," says Böck. "FRA is a perfect fit for that. The care they put into every pizza, from the dough to the ingredients, is exactly what we want guests to find when they come to Zoko."
Zoko Collective is open Thursday through Monday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. FRA Pizza's kitchen serves from 6 to 10 p.m. The Collective sits at 728 NW 29th Street, Miami, FL 33127, just west of Wynwood, and is available for private events, brand activations and corporate programming.
The lineup keeps changing. Zoko describes new concepts and collaborations as continually joining the mix, including a café concept it has not yet revealed. For now, the pizza oven is the newest reason to head to Allapattah.
For more information, visit zokocollective.com.
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