Luxury News

Capella Dubai Will Open on Dubai Peninsula in 2030

Capella Hotel Group's 115-key hotel, developed by H&H and designed by Denniston, brings pool suites and the Auriga Spa to the Jumeirah shoreline
Rendering of a light-filled guestroom with neutral furnishings and a terrace view
A rendering of a guestroom at Capella Dubai.Courtesy of Capella Hotel Group
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Capella Dubai is set to open in 2030 on Dubai Peninsula in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
  • The 115-key hotel includes suites with private pools, led by a 600-square-meter Capella Suite.
  • H&H is the developer and Denniston the designer.
  • Plans include five dining venues, a rooftop pool nearly 70 meters long and an Auriga Spa.

Capella Hotel Group has announced Capella Dubai, a 115-key hotel set to open in 2030 on Dubai Peninsula. The hotel will include a collection of suites with private pools, topped by a 600-square-meter Capella Suite conceived as a residential-style retreat. H&H is developing the project, and Denniston is designing it.

Where Is Dubai Peninsula?

Dubai Peninsula is a 210-acre waterfront destination by H&H along one of Jumeirah's most desired shorelines, where the Dubai Water Canal meets the sea. Organized around a central park, it brings together hotel brands including Aman, Rosewood and Capella with private residences, dining, retail, a superyacht marina, a kilometer of private beach and more than two million square feet of botanical gardens.

Within that setting, Capella Dubai is the intimate option, built on the brand's philosophy of connecting guests more deeply with their destination.

Dining, Wellness and the Rooftop

Five venues bring the hotel's social life to the waterfront, from the lobby lounge and The Living Room to the signature restaurant. The rooftop holds a specialty restaurant and a destination bar with the Dubai skyline as a backdrop, along with a pool stretching nearly 70 meters and single and double cabanas.

At beach level, a family pool and Little Stars, the brand's children's club, cater to younger guests. Capella Wellness centers on the Auriga Spa, inspired by the rhythms of the moon, with a hammam, a hydrotherapy circuit pool, two biohacking facilities and a co-ed suite and VIP suite. A ballroom, two meeting rooms, a VIP Majlis and an outdoor event lawn handle celebrations and business.

The Capella Culturists

At the heart of the hotel is the Living Room, Capella's signature space and the home of its Culturists. Where a concierge might offer recommendations, the Culturists take time to know each guest, drawing on their knowledge of Dubai and its neighborhoods. From pre-arrival through departure they shape itineraries around each guest's interests, and they are the gateway to Capella Curates, experiences created exclusively for Capella guests.

Rendering of a light-filled guestroom with neutral furnishings and a terrace view
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Capella's Move Into the Middle East

As Capella grows beyond Asia Pacific into the Middle East and Europe, we are entering an important new chapter for the brand. The Middle East shares our appreciation for craftsmanship, culture and exceptional service, making it a natural home for Capella.

Roland Fasel, President, Capella Hotel Group

Shahab Lutfi, chairman of H&H, said Capella brings an intimate, highly personalized approach to the destination's mix of hospitality brands and residences. “Capella Dubai will introduce a more intimate, service-led hospitality experience to the city’s resort landscape,” he said.

More on the brand at capellahotels.com.

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