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Fina Prime Italian Opens at SoLé Mia With Lagoon Views in North Miami

The Cooper family's 200-seat Italian American restaurant brings tableside Cacio e Pepe, Josper-grilled steaks and weekend brunch to the shore of Laguna SoLé.
Set outdoor table with cushioned seating on the patio at Fina Prime Italian
The patio at Fina Prime Italian, overlooking Laguna SoLé in North Miami.Courtesy of Fina Prime Italian
4 min read

At a Glance

  • Fina Prime Italian opened October 26, 2026, at 2210 SoLé Mia Square Lane, North Miami, inside the 184-acre SoLé Mia community developed by Oleta Partners, a LeFrak and Turnberry joint venture.
  • Co-owners Samantha and Stacey Cooper; Executive Chef Pedro Valdes. 4,000 square feet, about 200 seats, interiors by Michael Baccaro of MDB Designs.
  • Indoor-outdoor bar, private dining room, TVs for live sports and a patio overlooking Laguna SoLé, the community's swimmable freshwater lagoon.
  • Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m., plus catering and delivery. Reservations at finaprime.com.

SoLé Mia, the $4 billion, 184-acre master-planned community in North Miami developed by Oleta Partners, a joint venture between LeFrak and Turnberry, celebrated the October 26 opening of Fina Prime Italian at 2210 SoLé Mia Square Lane. The Italian American restaurant emphasizes quality ingredients, generous hospitality and accessible pricing, and it extends the community's growing collection of dining and retail.

"As more people call SoLé Mia home, we've been very deliberate about adding restaurants and businesses that make everyday life here better," said Mario Gaztambide, Senior Managing Director of Residential Properties at LeFrak. "Fina Prime is the kind of neighborhood restaurant you can return to again and again, whether it's for lunch, drinks with friends, a family dinner or a celebration. Having that experience overlooking the lagoon is a great addition for our residents while also giving the surrounding North Miami community another reason to spend time at SoLé Mia."

A Neighborhood Restaurant on the Lagoon

Designed as a gathering place for SoLé Mia residents and the surrounding North Miami community, Fina Prime pairs a polished, welcoming atmosphere with an indoor-outdoor bar, a private dining room, multiple TVs for live sports and a patio overlooking Laguna SoLé, the community's swimmable freshwater lagoon and sandy beaches. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner throughout the week, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and is set up for everything from casual meals and game days to celebrations and private events. Catering and delivery are also offered.

Backlit gold Fina Prime logo mounted on a dark slatted wall
Fina Prime Italian's logo in the dining room.Courtesy of Fina Prime Italian

The Cooper Family Returns to Its Roots

"When I was nine years old, I moved to Florida, where my parents opened their first Italian restaurant in South Florida 54 years ago. That restaurant is still here today, and my connection to this community has always been special. Miami is where my heart is, and it always will be," said Stacey Cooper, co-owner of Fina Prime Italian. "SoLé Mia is such a special place, and I'm over the moon to be part of this new neighborhood and to play an integral role in this incredible community."

Co-owner Samantha Cooper brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience spanning New York City to Miami, across restaurant operations, management and ownership. That experience in two of the country's most dynamic dining markets informs Fina Prime's focus on warm hospitality, polished service and a neighborhood-driven guest experience.

Close-up of an amber cocktail in a stemmed glass against a dark background
A cocktail at the indoor-outdoor bar at Fina Prime Italian.Courtesy of Fina Prime Italian

What Chef Pedro Valdes Is Cooking

Executive Chef Pedro Valdes leads the kitchen with three decades of restaurant experience. The 4,000-square-foot room seats approximately 200 and was designed by Michael Baccaro of MDB Designs in collaboration with the Coopers. The menu highlights tableside Cacio e Pepe, Josper-grilled ribeye steaks and branzino, wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas and house-made gelato made on a Carpigiani gelato machine.

Flames rising from a grill in a stainless steel restaurant kitchen
Live fire in the kitchen at Fina Prime Italian, where ribeye and branzino are Josper-grilled.Courtesy of Fina Prime Italian
Server setting down a white bowl of grilled fish with peppers and herbs on a wood table
A plated dish at Fina Prime Italian.Courtesy of Fina Prime Italian
Set outdoor table with cushioned seating on the patio at Fina Prime Italian
SoLe Mia Debuts North Miami's Largest Floating Pickleball Court on Its Crystal Lagoon

Inside SoLé Mia

More than 1,000 residents already live at SoLé Mia across The Shoreline, Villa SoLé, Villa Laguna and ONE Park Tower. Set between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay near Oleta River State Park, the community includes Laguna SoLé and its sandy beaches, 37 acres of landscaped open space, miles of jogging and bike paths, a 17,500-square-foot dog park and a recently expanded half-acre park with Kompan-designed playgrounds. At full completion, SoLé Mia is planned to include 4,390 residential units and 1.5 million square feet of commercial space.

Fina Prime Italian is at 2210 SoLé Mia Square Lane, North Miami, FL 33181, open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with brunch from 10 a.m. on weekends. Reservations are at finaprime.com.

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