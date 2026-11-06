Fina Prime Italian Opens at SoLé Mia With Lagoon Views in North Miami

"When I was nine years old, I moved to Florida, where my parents opened their first Italian restaurant in South Florida 54 years ago. That restaurant is still here today, and my connection to this community has always been special. Miami is where my heart is, and it always will be," said Stacey Cooper, co-owner of Fina Prime Italian. "SoLé Mia is such a special place, and I'm over the moon to be part of this new neighborhood and to play an integral role in this incredible community."