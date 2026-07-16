SoLe Mia Debuts North Miami's Largest Floating Pickleball Court on Its Crystal Lagoon

SoLe Mia has unveiled a 69-by-33-foot floating pickleball court on Laguna SoLe, its seven-acre Crystal Lagoon, custom-built by Inflatable Island.
The court is billed as the largest and first floating pickleball installation of its kind at a residential property, available exclusively to residents and their accompanied guests.
SoLe Mia is a 184-acre, $4 billion master-planned community in North Miami developed by Oleta Partners, a joint venture of LeFrak and Turnberry.
The court is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, one-hour sessions, first-come, first-served.
North Miami's SoLe Mia has added a new amenity to its lagoon: the largest floating pickleball court of its kind at a residential property, built directly onto the water. The 69-by-33-foot court sits on Laguna SoLe, the community's seven-acre swimmable Crystal Lagoon, and is available exclusively to residents and their accompanied guests.
The court was custom-built by Inflatable Island, a designer and manufacturer of aquatic entertainment and luxury floating structures, finished in a blue that echoes the lagoon's color. It is offered first-come, first-served and managed by the property's lifeguard team, with one-hour sessions for singles or doubles play, life jackets, paddles, and balls included. Court hours run Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
"This floating pickleball court is a natural extension of that vision, offering residents and visitors a truly unique amenity that activates the Crystal Lagoon in a new way and reinforces SoLe Mia as one of North Miami's most dynamic lifestyle destinations," said Mario Gaztambide, senior managing director of residential properties at LeFrak.
The court adds to a growing list of recreation offerings at the 184-acre, $4 billion community, developed by Oleta Partners, the joint venture between LeFrak and Turnberry. That list includes The Loop, an expanded walking path network connecting to Oleta River State Park; Reserve Padel at SoLe Mia; and UHealth SoLe Mia, the University of Miami Health System's 363,000-square-foot ambulatory medical facility. More than 1,000 residents already live across the community's Shoreline, Villa Sole, Villa Laguna, and ONE Park Tower buildings.
SoLe Mia's Crystal Lagoon is billed as the only one of its kind at a South Florida residential property. Pairing that lagoon with a regulation-scale pickleball court, in a sport whose national growth has made court access a genuine amenity differentiator, gives the development another point of distinction as it continues to add residences, a K-5 charter school, and retail.
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