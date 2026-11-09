Zuccaly Opens as Coral Gables' First Italian Food Hall at The Plaza Coral Gables

At a Glance
Coral Gables has its first Italian food hall. Zuccaly, an 8,000-square-foot culinary destination at The Plaza Coral Gables, brings six Italian stations under one roof: Pasta and Risotto, LaBiga Pizza and Focaccia, Grilling Steaks and Fish, Il Giardino, PortaVia Gastro Market and Dolci. It is built for the whole day, from casual lunches and afternoon espresso to after-work aperitivo, family dinners and celebrations with friends.
Da Silva Hospitality Group operates the new concept. The multigenerational family company traces its hospitality history to 1950, with concepts in Venezuela, Miami and Portugal. In South Florida it has run Coral Gables favorite Zucca for the past nine years and recently relaunched Hereford Grill, the landmark Miami steakhouse. Zuccaly is the group's latest expansion, and the project is expected to create about 120 local jobs.
"Zuccaly was born from the vision of creating a true Italian gastronomic ecosystem under one roof, guided by a shared philosophy of hospitality," says CEO and owner Erasmo da Silva. "Guests will discover authentic Italian flavors in every bite, and Zuccaly will reflect Italy not only through its cuisine, but also through its culture of gathering and conviviality."
Corporate Chef Manuel Garcia, who has overseen the kitchen at Zucca for the past nine years, leads the culinary program. His experience includes the Michelin-starred kitchens of L'Espérance and La Côte Saint-Jacques in France.
At LaBiga Pizza and Focaccia, the signature Pizza Artigianale is made with biga, a traditional Italian pre-ferment that rests for 48 hours before it is worked into the dough, which then ferments for four more days. The six-day process produces a light, airy pizza with a crisp crust. LaBiga also serves Roman-style pizza al taglio, made with the same fermentation technique and farro flour.
The Pasta and Risotto station turns out freshly made pasta and traditional risotto built on seasonal ingredients, while the Grilling Steaks and Fish station cooks select cuts of meat and seafood over charcoal and live fire.
PortaVia Gastro Market, the specialty deli and grab-and-go counter, stocks Italian favorites including vitello tonnato, Wagyu carpaccio, freshly prepared burrata, house-made sauces and ready-to-serve lasagna and cannelloni.
Il Giardino serves fresh salads, seasonal selections and Italian street food meant for the table, for sharing or for taking to go. For a sweet finish, the Dolci station offers artisanal desserts and house-made gelato, along with tiramisu, bomboloni, cornetti and crostate.
The interiors take their cue from the Tuscan countryside. Da Silva Hospitality Group team member Lorena Manrique led the creative vision, with a palette of warm yellows, earthy oranges and deep greens across the 200-seat indoor-outdoor space. Open culinary stations and glowing ovens bring the kitchen into the dining room, and Hapstack Demetriou led the architecture and spatial design.
The bar anchors the social side of Zuccaly, from a traditional Italian espresso to an afternoon aperitivo or an evening cocktail. The cocktail program covers Italian classics and original drinks built on Mediterranean spirits, with the Negroni, Americano and Spritz among the signatures, and a dedicated coffee program adds espresso drinks and cold coffee creations. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with half off the entire beverage menu.
"The Plaza Coral Gables is the perfect setting to bring Zuccaly's vision to life," da Silva says. "We wanted to create more than a dining destination: a place where people can come together, connect, and enjoy the simple pleasure of sharing good food and good company. Zuccaly brings that spirit of Italian hospitality to the heart of Coral Gables."
Zuccaly is at 111 Palermo Ave., Suite 112, Coral Gables, FL 33134. For more information, follow Zuccaly on Instagram.
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