Aman Comes to Puerto Rico With Amantaru, a Hillside Retreat in Cabo Rojo

Aman is heading to Puerto Rico. Amantaru, the brand's first property on the island, will bring a resort and a collection of private residences to a secluded hillside above the beach in Cabo Rojo, on the southwest coast. It sits within Esencia, a new 2,000-acre community planned along three miles of secluded beaches.
Amantaru is designed by Marwan Al-Sayed of MASASTUDIO, his first project with Aman since Amangiri in Utah. The architecture takes its cues from Puerto Rico's historic forts and is built from natural, local materials.
The residential collection ranges from three to eight bedrooms, with homes of up to nearly 25,000 square feet. Each has its own pool, wraparound terraces and open-plan living that faces the sea and the sunsets the southwest coast is known for.
Homes are fully serviced by Aman. Owners have access to the Aman Spa, Beach Club and restaurants, along with the Aman Private Office for travel and personalized programming, and receive priority nomination to Aman Club, the brand's private members' club in New York, Tokyo and Bangkok.
Amantaru joins Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, each developing its own resort and residential collection within Esencia. Plans call for two championship golf courses, including El Capitán by Rees Jones, racquet and field clubs, an equestrian center, two beach clubs, a bilingual K-12 private school and a private airfield about five minutes away.
The landscape-led master plan is pursuing Audubon International's most rigorous certification, with a lighting plan designed to limit light pollution and protect the region's dark Caribbean skies.
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