Aman Comes to Puerto Rico With Amantaru, a Hillside Retreat in Cabo Rojo

The residential collection ranges from three to eight bedrooms, with homes of up to nearly 25,000 square feet. Each has its own pool, wraparound terraces and open-plan living that faces the sea and the sunsets the southwest coast is known for.

Homes are fully serviced by Aman. Owners have access to the Aman Spa, Beach Club and restaurants, along with the Aman Private Office for travel and personalized programming, and receive priority nomination to Aman Club, the brand's private members' club in New York, Tokyo and Bangkok.