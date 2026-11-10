FIAT and Sanlorenzo Unveil a One-of-a-Kind Topolino Aboard an SX100 Yacht

Two names in Italian design met on the water at the 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. On the show's opening night, October 28, FIAT and Sanlorenzo unveiled a one-of-a-kind Fiat Topolino aboard a Sanlorenzo SX100 yacht, pairing FIAT's small electric car with the yacht maker's signature approach to materials and finish.
The special Topolino carries an interior inspired by Sanlorenzo's styling and its use of natural materials, with premium textiles across the seats, dashboard and sunroof. Custom seat belts, genuine natural leather accents and nautical-grade wood flooring take their cue from the teak decks of Sanlorenzo yachts.
The unveiling coincided with news of the 2027 Fiat Topolino in the U.S. The lineup adds the Topolino Open Air, a body style with a soft-top rollback roof, along with two new colors, Corallo Orange and Luna Greige, and a full-color digital cluster. The 2027 model is a street-legal low-speed vehicle, and a complimentary conversion kit lets current owners make theirs street legal too.
"Topolino represents an exciting new chapter for FIAT in North America, bringing the brand's signature Italian style and la dolce vita lifestyle into the emerging micromobility space," said Andrew Waterhouse, head of FIAT North America.
The Topolino was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the design category and Green Car Journal's 2027 Neighborhood Green Car of the Year.
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