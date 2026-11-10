FIAT and Sanlorenzo Unveil a One-of-a-Kind Topolino Aboard an SX100 Yacht

The unveiling coincided with news of the 2027 Fiat Topolino in the U.S. The lineup adds the Topolino Open Air, a body style with a soft-top rollback roof, along with two new colors, Corallo Orange and Luna Greige, and a full-color digital cluster. The 2027 model is a street-legal low-speed vehicle, and a complimentary conversion kit lets current owners make theirs street legal too.

"Topolino represents an exciting new chapter for FIAT in North America, bringing the brand's signature Italian style and la dolce vita lifestyle into the emerging micromobility space," said Andrew Waterhouse, head of FIAT North America.

The Topolino was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the design category and Green Car Journal's 2027 Neighborhood Green Car of the Year.