Luxury News

FIAT and Sanlorenzo Unveil a One-of-a-Kind Topolino Aboard an SX100 Yacht

Revealed on opening night of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the custom Topolino borrows its leather, textiles and teak-inspired flooring from Sanlorenzo's yachts.
White Fiat Topolino with open doors on the teak aft deck of a Sanlorenzo yacht
The one-of-a-kind Fiat Topolino on the aft deck of a Sanlorenzo SX100.Courtesy of Stellantis
3 min read

Two names in Italian design met on the water at the 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. On the show's opening night, October 28, FIAT and Sanlorenzo unveiled a one-of-a-kind Fiat Topolino aboard a Sanlorenzo SX100 yacht, pairing FIAT's small electric car with the yacht maker's signature approach to materials and finish.

White Fiat Topolino with wood and leather interior on a yacht deck in front of the bow
The custom Topolino on board the SX100.Courtesy of Stellantis

A Topolino Dressed Like a Yacht

The special Topolino carries an interior inspired by Sanlorenzo's styling and its use of natural materials, with premium textiles across the seats, dashboard and sunroof. Custom seat belts, genuine natural leather accents and nautical-grade wood flooring take their cue from the teak decks of Sanlorenzo yachts.

Open door of the Topolino showing wood plank flooring and a leather-wrapped wheel
Nautical-grade wood flooring inspired by Sanlorenzo teak decks.Courtesy of Stellantis
Topolino seats in natural textile with leather straps and rope trim
Textile seats with leather and rope details.Courtesy of Stellantis
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and rope detailing inside the custom Topolino
A leather-wrapped wheel and rope accents.Courtesy of Stellantis
Leather Sanlorenzo badge set into the Topolino interior
The Sanlorenzo name inside the car.Courtesy of Stellantis

The 2027 Topolino Arrives

The unveiling coincided with news of the 2027 Fiat Topolino in the U.S. The lineup adds the Topolino Open Air, a body style with a soft-top rollback roof, along with two new colors, Corallo Orange and Luna Greige, and a full-color digital cluster. The 2027 model is a street-legal low-speed vehicle, and a complimentary conversion kit lets current owners make theirs street legal too.

"Topolino represents an exciting new chapter for FIAT in North America, bringing the brand's signature Italian style and la dolce vita lifestyle into the emerging micromobility space," said Andrew Waterhouse, head of FIAT North America.

The Topolino was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 in the design category and Green Car Journal's 2027 Neighborhood Green Car of the Year.

Overhead view of the Topolino with its sunroof open on a teak yacht deck
The Topolino seen from above, sunroof open.Courtesy of Stellantis
Guests gathered on the dock at the FIAT and Sanlorenzo event at dusk
Guests at the unveiling during the boat show.WorldRedEye
White Fiat Topolino with open doors on the teak aft deck of a Sanlorenzo yacht
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At a Glance

  • Unveiled: October 28, 2026, aboard a Sanlorenzo SX100 on opening night of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
  • The custom car: a one-of-a-kind Topolino with Sanlorenzo-inspired textiles, leather and wood flooring
  • 2027 Fiat Topolino: from $13,995, not including destination, at select FIAT dealers, with complimentary home delivery within 50 miles of the purchasing dealer
White Fiat Topolino with headlights on at night on the yacht deck
The Topolino on display after dark.WorldRedEye

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