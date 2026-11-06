RefitX, a Conference for the Yacht Refit Industry, Will Debut at FLIBS 2027

At a Glance
The Marine Industries Association of South Florida, owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, will launch RefitX, a two-day conference and exhibition dedicated to the yacht refit industry, during FLIBS 2027. The event takes over the Atlantic Ballroom, part of the Broward County Convention Center's new expansion, on Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, 2027.
RefitX pairs an educational program with a dedicated exhibition that brings shipyards, skilled trades, designers, engineers, technology providers, manufacturers and other marine specialists into one room to exchange knowledge and work through the challenges shaping the sector.
As yachts grow more technologically advanced and owners look to extend vessel lifecycles, modernize onboard systems, improve efficiency and rethink interiors, refit projects increasingly depend on collaboration among specialists. Holding the conference alongside the world's largest in-water boat show gives that sector a forum within the global marine industry that gathers in Fort Lauderdale each fall.
The launch also lands at a moment of renewed federal attention on the U.S. maritime industrial base. MIASF points to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration Small Shipyard Grant Program, which grew from $8.75 million in fiscal year 2025 to $35 million in fiscal year 2026 to support capital improvements, new technology and workforce training at U.S. shipyards.
"South Florida is one of the world's leading centers for yacht refit, repair and marine services, and RefitX comes at a time of renewed investment and attention across the U.S. maritime industry," said Phil Purcell, CEO and president of MIASF. "As shipyards invest in infrastructure, technology and workforce development, there is a real opportunity to bring the industry together to exchange ideas, address shared challenges and help shape what comes next for the refit sector."
Education sits at the core of the program. Attendees can expect keynotes, expert-led discussions, panels on the major issues facing the refit industry, real-world project case studies and conversations about emerging technology. Topics span new technologies and materials, project planning and execution, workforce development, yard modernization, sustainability, supply chain challenges and evolving owner expectations, with room for specialists to share lessons learned and proven approaches.
"Refit is an important and evolving part of the marine industry, and we are excited about the opportunity to create a dedicated forum for the professionals working across this space," said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. "While the full RefitX will launch in 2027, we're excited to introduce elements at FLIBS 2026 that will give attendees a preview of the topics, discussions and opportunities they can expect next year."
Tickets for the 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show are on sale now, and attendees at this year's show will get a first look at what RefitX will bring in 2027. Confirmed dates, programming, speakers, registration, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities will be announced in the months ahead at refitx.com.
MIASF, created in 1961, is the largest marine trade organization in the Southeast United States, with more than 500 members across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. The association credits the regional industry with 142,000 jobs and $18.5 billion in economic output.
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