RefitX, a Conference for the Yacht Refit Industry, Will Debut at FLIBS 2027

"Refit is an important and evolving part of the marine industry, and we are excited about the opportunity to create a dedicated forum for the professionals working across this space," said Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. "While the full RefitX will launch in 2027, we're excited to introduce elements at FLIBS 2026 that will give attendees a preview of the topics, discussions and opportunities they can expect next year."