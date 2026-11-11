Caviar Club Opens on Las Olas With Tableside Dover Sole and 1980s Glamour

Caviar Club by Falsetto Hospitality opened to the public on Wednesday, October 21 at 833 East Las Olas Boulevard, bringing low lighting, velvet textures, flowing Champagne and theatrical service to the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. The steakhouse channels the glamour of 1980s Wall Street and Hollywood Regency, with European influences.

No membership is required to dine, drink or enjoy the scene; membership simply adds privileges. Reservations are available only through caviarclubftl.com.

“The opening of Caviar Club is literally the culmination of a career-long dream,” says founder Marc Falsetto, the restaurateur behind the 2023 relaunch of Anthony’s Runway 84 and concepts including Tacocraft, Pizza Craft and Apothecary 330. “This is my most ambitious project yet.”