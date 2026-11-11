Caviar Club Opens on Las Olas With Tableside Dover Sole and 1980s Glamour

At a Glance
Caviar Club by Falsetto Hospitality opened to the public on Wednesday, October 21 at 833 East Las Olas Boulevard, bringing low lighting, velvet textures, flowing Champagne and theatrical service to the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. The steakhouse channels the glamour of 1980s Wall Street and Hollywood Regency, with European influences.
No membership is required to dine, drink or enjoy the scene; membership simply adds privileges. Reservations are available only through caviarclubftl.com.
“The opening of Caviar Club is literally the culmination of a career-long dream,” says founder Marc Falsetto, the restaurateur behind the 2023 relaunch of Anthony’s Runway 84 and concepts including Tacocraft, Pizza Craft and Apothecary 330. “This is my most ambitious project yet.”
The 40-seat Bar Room opens at 4 p.m. daily with its own menu of bar bites, caviar service, ice-cold martinis and prestige Champagne. Its dry-aged Wagyu burger is ground in-house daily and limited to 12 a night, first come, first served.
The 88-seat Dining Room opens nightly for the full dinner. Captains move through the room, Dover sole is filleted tableside and Australian Wagyu prime rib arrives with ceremony. Designed by New York’s Garrett Singer Studio, the interiors layer burl walnut and dark woods with gold accents, mirrors, Art Deco lighting and fabrics from Dolce & Gabbana and Scalamandré. A strict dress code applies in both rooms.
Executive Chef Jeremy Loya and Corporate Executive Chef and Partner Robbyns Martinez give American steakhouse classics a European accent, with Corporate Pastry Chef Alicia Montalvo overseeing bread service and desserts. Caviar service features The Only Caviar, including rare Beluga and Albino selections, and other highlights include a bluefin tuna pizza with Siberian caviar, a French Dip with a Baccarat crystal sidecar of jus, Lobster Frites and hashbrowns finished with caviar and truffle snow.
Corporate Beverage Director Danielle Falsetto, a Level 3 sommelier, built a cocktail list rooted in martini culture and inspired by institutions such as Bemelmans Bar and The St. Regis New York. Wine Director David Gerardu guides a cellar of more than 300 French and American labels, including all five Bordeaux First Growths.
Details are provided by the restaurant and are subject to change. Please drink responsibly.
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