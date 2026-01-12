Marc Falsetto to Launch Extravagant Caviar Club on Las Olas Boulevard in 2026
South Florida hospitality visionary and vanguard Marc Falsetto – a creative force behind the 2023 relaunch of the iconic Anthony’s Runway 84 as well as acclaimed South Florida concepts including Tacocraft, Pizza Craft, and trendsetting speakeasy Apothecary 330 – will unveil his most unabashedly extravagant and ambitious project yet in the Fall of 2026: the tony, sleek and sophisticated restaurant and lounge Caviar Club.
Slated to open in 2026 under the new Falsetto Hospitality umbrella (formerly Handcrafted Hospitality), Caviar Club will introduce a new level of luxury-oriented, vibe-heavy, high-energy dining and cocktailing on Fort Lauderdale’s historic Las Olas Boulevard. Capturing the spirit of 1980s glamour through design, energy, culinary theater and a carefully-curated soundtrack, Caviar Club is Falsetto’s love letter to a golden age of dining, interpreted for a new generation.
“Fort Lauderdale is evolving into a world-class travel, hospitality and nightlife destination. Caviar Club is not a continuation of what has come, but a huge, brash, no-holds-barred step forward in dining and nightlife; a glamorous and sophisticated escape where fashion meets food and indulgence reigns supreme. The vision is for it to become a driving force to elevate Las Olas to the position of Fort Lauderdale’s premiere street, our own Rodeo Drive right here in the 954.”
Marc Falsetto
To that end, Falsetto has spared little to no expense in every aspect, starting with his designer: none other than Garrett Singer Studio, the acclaimed New York design firm behind Gary Vaynerchuk’s Flyfish Club and multiple projects for Major Food Group including the Michelin-starred Torrisi. Boasting as bold an exterior as an interior (think equal parts Wall Street exuberance and a sophisticated/private social club), Caviar Club will blur the line between restaurant, lounge, and private club. Channeling 1980s maximalism, the space will feature a bold mix of rich woods, Art Deco-style lighting, more animal prints than a big game safari, luxurious, custom-made Italian fabrics (Dolce & Gabbana, bespoke, hand-tailored uniforms), and handcrafted imported furniture. Falsetto quips, “It will be the kind of place where Gordon Gekko might have sipped martinis while closing a big deal,” a reference to the landmark Oliver Stone film Wall Street, a now iconic cinematic masterpiece that captured the extravagance and excess of the 1980s. While its name nods to one of the world’s most decadent delicacies, Caviar Club is not a caviar bar; it’s a carefully-curated American restaurant and steakhouse that marries playful takes on American classics with the precision of fine dining.
Think Dover Sole filleted tableside; to-die-for French Dips served with au jus in Baccarat crystal, and prime Dry-Aged and Wagyu steaks hand-carved in front of an audience. But of course, caviar will play a starring role, appearing throughout the menu, from towering seafood displays to caviar-topped wagyu creations. Says Falsetto, “We took classic American comfort food and gave it a high-fashion twist. Steaks, caviar, martinis — all the essentials — but with a wink. It’s indulgent and nostalgic at the same time, like a great night out in the city that just keeps getting better.”
Caviar Club’s wine and cocktail program will reflect that same sense of dramatic luxury, featuring over 300 French and American labels, prestige Champagnes, and a martini list inspired by cocktail institutions such as Bemelmans Bar and The St. Regis New York. Each pour will be a performance, every glass a celebration.
As the evening unfolds, the atmosphere at Caviar Club will shift from sultry sophistication to electric energy. Early diners might linger over icy martinis and steaks in a room reminiscent of a dimly lit New York hotel bar. But as the hours draw later, revelers can expect the tempo to rise, lighting to dim, and a DJ to step in where a curated playlist fills the room and Caviar Club transforms into a vibrant late-night scene where Champagne flows, glasses clink, and self-indulgent play is the modus operandi. In keeping with this, Caviar Club will also feature a private entrance reserved for VIP and celebrity guests alike.
For Falsetto, Caviar Club is more than a restaurant, it’s the pinnacle of his career and a declaration of Fort Lauderdale’s arrival on the global stage. Designed for those who live boldly and celebrate the art of going out, it’s a place where fashion, food and energy collide in perfect harmony. He concludes, “Fort Lauderdale has changed — and so have the people who live here. They travel, they know great restaurants, and they crave something refined. Caviar Club is where that new crowd comes to play — luxury without pretense, style without limits.”
