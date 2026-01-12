Marc Falsetto to Launch Extravagant Caviar Club on Las Olas Boulevard in 2026

To that end, Falsetto has spared little to no expense in every aspect, starting with his designer: none other than Garrett Singer Studio, the acclaimed New York design firm behind Gary Vaynerchuk’s Flyfish Club and multiple projects for Major Food Group including the Michelin-starred Torrisi. Boasting as bold an exterior as an interior (think equal parts Wall Street exuberance and a sophisticated/private social club), Caviar Club will blur the line between restaurant, lounge, and private club. Channeling 1980s maximalism, the space will feature a bold mix of rich woods, Art Deco-style lighting, more animal prints than a big game safari, luxurious, custom-made Italian fabrics (Dolce & Gabbana, bespoke, hand-tailored uniforms), and handcrafted imported furniture. Falsetto quips, “It will be the kind of place where Gordon Gekko might have sipped martinis while closing a big deal,” a reference to the landmark Oliver Stone film Wall Street, a now iconic cinematic masterpiece that captured the extravagance and excess of the 1980s. While its name nods to one of the world’s most decadent delicacies, Caviar Club is not a caviar bar; it’s a carefully-curated American restaurant and steakhouse that marries playful takes on American classics with the precision of fine dining.