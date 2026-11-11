Motek By The Sea Opens at W Fort Lauderdale, the Brand's First Oceanfront Location

Happy Corner Hospitality, the Miami-based group behind Motek, Yalla Motek and Sesame Kitchen, has opened Motek By The Sea at W Fort Lauderdale. The roughly 12,000-square-foot, 315-seat restaurant is the brand's first location on the ocean and its first in Broward County. Dine-in service launched Thursday, November 5.
"There's something incredibly special about dining by the ocean, and I've always been inspired by the possibilities that come with a setting like this," said Charlie Levy, Founder of Happy Corner Hospitality. "With Motek By The Sea and Sesame Kitchen at W Fort Lauderdale, we have an opportunity to bring that vision to life, creating a destination that embraces this incredible oceanfront setting while becoming a meaningful part of the Fort Lauderdale community."
Founded in Downtown Miami in 2020, Motek has grown into a nine-location Florida brand in six years, with restaurants in Aventura, Boca Raton, Brickell, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Midtown Miami and South Pointe. The name, Hebrew for "sweetheart," nods to cherished family recipes and the hospitality behind every location.
The kitchen draws on Eastern Mediterranean traditions, pairing bold flavors with quality ingredients and careful preparation.
Motek By The Sea serves the brand's full kosher-style, 100% Seed Oil Free Certified menu from all-day brunch through dinner, with signature hummus, hot and cold mezzes, labneh-based dips, salads, kebabs, wraps, burgers and freshly baked laffa and pita. All of the group's concepts have cooked without industrial seed oils since June 2025, using olive oil, avocado oil and real butter, and Happy Corner Hospitality was among the first U.S. hospitality groups to earn the Seed Oil Free Certified seal from the Seed Oil Free Alliance.
Signatures include the Arayes Burger, a pita stuffed with spiced beef and grilled until crisp, which won the People's Choice Award at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash in consecutive years, along with the Whole Mediterranean Branzino and the Crispy Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich with harissa aioli. The location also offers Motek's $5 happy hour.
Sesame Kitchen, the group's modern Mediterranean all-day concept, will follow as the second opening at W Fort Lauderdale and the brand's second location after its original outpost at SoLé Mia. Set in a dedicated open-air space beside Motek By The Sea, it moves from morning coffee and pastries through breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon gatherings.
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