Motek By The Sea Opens at W Fort Lauderdale, the Brand's First Oceanfront Location

"There's something incredibly special about dining by the ocean, and I've always been inspired by the possibilities that come with a setting like this," said Charlie Levy, Founder of Happy Corner Hospitality. "With Motek By The Sea and Sesame Kitchen at W Fort Lauderdale, we have an opportunity to bring that vision to life, creating a destination that embraces this incredible oceanfront setting while becoming a meaningful part of the Fort Lauderdale community."