Tamara Toles O’Laughlin Named President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation

“We are excited to welcome Tamara at such an important moment for The New York Women’s Foundation,” said Mary Baglivo and Tanya Odom, Co-Chairs of The Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Ana Oliveira’s extraordinary leadership over the past 20 years has shaped The Foundation into what it is today, and we are deeply grateful for all she has made possible. Tamara understands that communities know what they need, and that philanthropy is most powerful when it backs their leadership. She recognizes the strength of what has been built and sees how much more is possible.”