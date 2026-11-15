The Stand West Brings Comedy and a Chef-Driven Menu to Chelsea Market

The Stand, the Union Square comedy club that helped launch Pete Davidson, Marcello Hernández, Hannah Berner, Chris DiStefano and Nate Bargatze, has opened a second room. The Stand West sits inside Chelsea Market with an entrance at 407 West 15th Street, created by The Stand Group with industry veteran Michael Ginsberg, the market's former creative director.

Before the official opening, the club had already hosted Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell and Michael Che.