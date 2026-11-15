The Stand West Brings Comedy and a Chef-Driven Menu to Chelsea Market

The Stand, the Union Square comedy club that helped launch Pete Davidson, Marcello Hernández, Hannah Berner, Chris DiStefano and Nate Bargatze, has opened a second room. The Stand West sits inside Chelsea Market with an entrance at 407 West 15th Street, created by The Stand Group with industry veteran Michael Ginsberg, the market's former creative director.
Before the official opening, the club had already hosted Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell and Michael Che.
The 3,500-square-foot venue seats 150 to 170 a night and holds up to 244 guests for private events, keeping the close performer-to-audience connection The Stand is known for. A 16-by-8-foot curved high-definition LED screen lets the club stage live podcast tapings, watch parties and interactive events alongside stand-up.
"Chelsea Market gives us an opportunity to bring The Stand experience to a new neighborhood, reach new audiences and introduce more New Yorkers to what makes our club special," said co-founder Paolo Italia, who started The Stand in 2012 with his brother Cris Italia, Patrick Milligan and David Kimowitz.
The menu draws on the market itself. Restaurateur Peter Tondreau, whose restaurant LenLen received Michelin recognition this year, leads the first collaboration with dishes from his N'Between Bar: truffle fries with Parmesan, chives and yuzu aioli; karaage fried chicken with nanban and tartar sauces; and a fried chicken sandwich on a house-made bun with a Hot Ones House Hot Sauce aioli made with sauce from HEATONIST. Saxelby Cheesemongers supplies cheese and charcuterie, Economy Candy fills nostalgic candy bags, and a professional brick oven turns out pizza, including the Neapolitan folded pizza a portafoglio.
Beverage director Deena Sayers built a cocktail list exclusive to the new location. Clean Set is a lychee martini with Arabian jasmine-infused vodka, clarified lychee and elderflower. Dirty Set is a savory whiskey sour with bourbon, PX sherry, lemon, olive brine, olive oil, egg white, tarragon and Castelvetrano olives. The Usher, a popcorn spritz, pairs movie-theater popcorn-infused rye and grilled corn bitters with Prosecco and fresh butter popcorn. The bar also has roughly double the draft lines of the original club, with cocktails on tap to keep service moving during shows.
The Stand West is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Show schedules and tickets are at thestandwest.com, and private events can be booked through events@thestandgroup.com.
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