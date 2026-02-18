Backlit stone bar and velvet stools at The Eighth in Chelsea, New York
The Eighth’s glowing stone bar anchors Chelsea’s newest cocktail-driven restaurantPhoto Courtesy of The Eighth
Food and Drink

Inside The Eighth, Chelsea’s Newest Cocktail-Driven Restaurant

A Preview Dinner Offers an Early Look at a Space Shaped by Ritual, Design, and Deliberate Pacing
Opening February 20, 2026, The Eighth arrives in Chelsea timed to New York Fashion Week, introducing a cocktail-driven restaurant built around atmosphere, ritual, and emotional resonance. Ahead of the official debut, we attended a preview dinner that offered an early look at a space designed to unfold gradually, allowing conversation, cocktails, and food to settle naturally into the evening.

Conceived as a space outside ordinary time, The Eighth is intended to be experienced layer by layer. The room does not reveal everything at once, instead encouraging guests to linger, observe, and return. That intention carries through the pacing of the evening, where each element is allowed its own moment without interruption.

Design as the First Language

Moody lounge interior at The Eighth in Chelsea with backlit bar and crystal chandeliers
The Eighth in Chelsea features a glowing stone bar, velvet banquettes, and sculptural lightingPhoto Courtesy of The Eighth

Design anchors every aspect of The Eighth. The concept is the work of award-winning New York interior designers Julien Legeard and Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio, developed in collaboration with hospitality leader Richie Romero.

Rather than referencing a specific era, the design draws from what the team describes as the absence of history. The space feels familiar yet elusive, shaped by warm, controlled lighting, a deep nocturnal palette of purples and shadowed neutrals, and subtle haze. Materials are tactile and indulgent, including velvet and leather banquettes, soft chairs, and bar stools designed for long stays.

At the center of the room, a backlit stone bar top serves as a visual and emotional focal point. An infinity light mirror above the back bar extends the ceiling upward, reinforcing the idea that the space continues beyond what is immediately visible.

The Name, the Symbols, and the Narrative

Dimly lit dining area at The Eighth in Chelsea with velvet banquettes and art panels
Intimate dining room at The Eighth blends velvet seating, candlelight, and snake motifsPhoto Courtesy of The Eighth

The name The Eighth refers to an imagined eighth day, a surplus moment that exists outside the familiar structure of time. It is intentionally abstract, leaving room for interpretation and return. This idea is echoed in the hourglass logo, which blurs the distinction between liquid and sand, measured time and suspended awareness.

Two recurring symbols shape the design language. The snake represents transformation, renewal, and cyclical time, its coiled form reflecting the number eight and the concept of infinity. The moth represents attraction and surrender, drawing guests toward the glowing bar at the heart of the room. These symbols extend into the two ungendered restrooms, named the Snake and the Moth, each designed as an immersive continuation of the story.

“The symbols aren’t decorative—they’re directional. They guide how you move, where you’re drawn, and how you feel within the space.”

Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio

Backlit stone bar and velvet stools at The Eighth in Chelsea, New York
Cocktails Marking the Rhythm of the Night

Lavender-hued cocktail with floral garnish at The Eighth cocktail bar in Chelsea
Signature lavender cocktail at The Eighth anchors the evening’s ritual-driven bar programPhoto Courtesy of The Eighth

The cocktail program is led by mixologist Evelyn Atheris, whose background includes Thyme and Zou Zou. Drinks are presented through a structured program centered on balance, clarity, and pacing.

Central to the experience are three nightly cocktail and bite ceremonies held at 8:00 PM, 10:00 PM, and 12:00 AM. Each moment signals a shift in the evening, guided by quietly theatrical presentations led by the bartenders. A curated cocktail taster is shared with guests, followed by a paired bite designed to extend the moment and shape the arc of the night.

“The bar itself is designed as an altar. It’s the emotional and visual center of the room, where ritual happens, the cocktail experience being the premiere ritual.”

Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio

Food Designed to Stay in Step With the Bar

The food menu, created by Kat Williams, is intentionally aligned with the cocktail experience. Williams, a Kingston-born chef whose work is rooted in Jamaican culture, community, and creativity, brings an artistic sensibility to small plates and shared bites that feel thoughtful and comforting.

During the preview dinner, several dishes quickly became favorites. The short rib drew repeat orders, while the wings, shrimp, and bread moved easily around the table. The menu supports conversation and encourages guests to stay engaged at the table as the evening unfolds.

Artfully plated seafood dish with apple slices and herbs at The Eighth NYC
Seasonal small plate at The Eighth highlights refined presentation and cocktail pairingPhoto Courtesy of The Eighth

A New Address for Chelsea Nights

Following a soft opening and a series of New York Fashion Week events, The Eighth opens nightly at 5:00 PM beginning February 20, 2026. Reservations become available on February 19 via Resy. Located at 132 7th Avenue, the restaurant positions itself as a place meant to be revisited, where familiarity builds over time.

“The Eighth should feel like a secret you stumble into—timeless, lived-in, and a little unreal. Julien and Valmira didn’t just design a space; they created a world that makes time blur.”

Richie Romero, Hospitality Leader

Backlit stone bar and velvet stools at The Eighth in Chelsea, New York
