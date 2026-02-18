Inside The Eighth, Chelsea’s Newest Cocktail-Driven Restaurant
Opening February 20, 2026, The Eighth arrives in Chelsea timed to New York Fashion Week, introducing a cocktail-driven restaurant built around atmosphere, ritual, and emotional resonance. Ahead of the official debut, we attended a preview dinner that offered an early look at a space designed to unfold gradually, allowing conversation, cocktails, and food to settle naturally into the evening.
Conceived as a space outside ordinary time, The Eighth is intended to be experienced layer by layer. The room does not reveal everything at once, instead encouraging guests to linger, observe, and return. That intention carries through the pacing of the evening, where each element is allowed its own moment without interruption.
Design as the First Language
Design anchors every aspect of The Eighth. The concept is the work of award-winning New York interior designers Julien Legeard and Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio, developed in collaboration with hospitality leader Richie Romero.
Rather than referencing a specific era, the design draws from what the team describes as the absence of history. The space feels familiar yet elusive, shaped by warm, controlled lighting, a deep nocturnal palette of purples and shadowed neutrals, and subtle haze. Materials are tactile and indulgent, including velvet and leather banquettes, soft chairs, and bar stools designed for long stays.
At the center of the room, a backlit stone bar top serves as a visual and emotional focal point. An infinity light mirror above the back bar extends the ceiling upward, reinforcing the idea that the space continues beyond what is immediately visible.
The Name, the Symbols, and the Narrative
The name The Eighth refers to an imagined eighth day, a surplus moment that exists outside the familiar structure of time. It is intentionally abstract, leaving room for interpretation and return. This idea is echoed in the hourglass logo, which blurs the distinction between liquid and sand, measured time and suspended awareness.
Two recurring symbols shape the design language. The snake represents transformation, renewal, and cyclical time, its coiled form reflecting the number eight and the concept of infinity. The moth represents attraction and surrender, drawing guests toward the glowing bar at the heart of the room. These symbols extend into the two ungendered restrooms, named the Snake and the Moth, each designed as an immersive continuation of the story.
“The symbols aren’t decorative—they’re directional. They guide how you move, where you’re drawn, and how you feel within the space.”
Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio
Cocktails Marking the Rhythm of the Night
The cocktail program is led by mixologist Evelyn Atheris, whose background includes Thyme and Zou Zou. Drinks are presented through a structured program centered on balance, clarity, and pacing.
Central to the experience are three nightly cocktail and bite ceremonies held at 8:00 PM, 10:00 PM, and 12:00 AM. Each moment signals a shift in the evening, guided by quietly theatrical presentations led by the bartenders. A curated cocktail taster is shared with guests, followed by a paired bite designed to extend the moment and shape the arc of the night.
“The bar itself is designed as an altar. It’s the emotional and visual center of the room, where ritual happens, the cocktail experience being the premiere ritual.”
Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio
Food Designed to Stay in Step With the Bar
The food menu, created by Kat Williams, is intentionally aligned with the cocktail experience. Williams, a Kingston-born chef whose work is rooted in Jamaican culture, community, and creativity, brings an artistic sensibility to small plates and shared bites that feel thoughtful and comforting.
During the preview dinner, several dishes quickly became favorites. The short rib drew repeat orders, while the wings, shrimp, and bread moved easily around the table. The menu supports conversation and encourages guests to stay engaged at the table as the evening unfolds.
A New Address for Chelsea Nights
Following a soft opening and a series of New York Fashion Week events, The Eighth opens nightly at 5:00 PM beginning February 20, 2026. Reservations become available on February 19 via Resy. Located at 132 7th Avenue, the restaurant positions itself as a place meant to be revisited, where familiarity builds over time.
“The Eighth should feel like a secret you stumble into—timeless, lived-in, and a little unreal. Julien and Valmira didn’t just design a space; they created a world that makes time blur.”
Richie Romero, Hospitality Leader
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.