The team behind Casa Sensei, the South Florida favorite with six “Best Asian Restaurant” wins, is turning its attention to a Friday-night ritual. Golden Dynasty, a new pickup and delivery concept, is opening on Las Olas this November with the Chinese takeout dishes people already crave, made with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and restaurant-level technique.
Golden Dynasty operates exclusively through pickup and delivery, built for weeknight dinners, family gatherings and celebrations at home.
Executive chef Christopher Ramos leads the menu. Sesame Chicken is finished with a blood orange caramel sauce, and Pepper Steak comes with onions and bell peppers in a pepper-garlic sauce. Dim sum, noodle and rice selections run from Shrimp Shumai and Bao Buns to Kung Fu Lo Mein and Special Fried Rice with pork, chicken, shrimp and mixed vegetables, alongside several Casa Sensei signatures.
The details carry the idea through. Orders arrive in premium packaging with golden metal chopsticks, and every purchase comes with a take-home dragon magnet for the fridge.
Owner Patricia Lara and the Casa Sensei team created the concept for diners who want the ease and nostalgia of Chinese takeout without giving up quality.
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