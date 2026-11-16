The team behind Casa Sensei, the South Florida favorite with six “Best Asian Restaurant” wins, is turning its attention to a Friday-night ritual. Golden Dynasty, a new pickup and delivery concept, is opening on Las Olas this November with the Chinese takeout dishes people already crave, made with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and restaurant-level technique.

Golden Dynasty operates exclusively through pickup and delivery, built for weeknight dinners, family gatherings and celebrations at home.