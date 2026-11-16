Fort Lauderdale is getting a new waterfront restaurant with a local story behind its name. Ivy's will open at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard, on the New River next door to the historic Stranahan House, in the first quarter of 2027. It is the latest project from We Care Hospitality, the family-owned group behind Hollywood waterfront staples GG's Waterfront, Tiki Tiki and Le Tub.
The restaurant is named for Ivy Stranahan, the pioneering educator and civic leader who helped shape Fort Lauderdale's early history.
Executive chef Dan Siegelman, whose background includes time with Michael Chiarello at Bottega in Napa Valley, Geoffrey Zakarian at Point Royal and Starr Restaurants at Le Zoo and Upland in Miami, will cook coastal American food centered on fresh Florida seafood and local ingredients. Expect a prominent raw bar, handmade pastas and grilled meats.
One dish in development, Around the Campfire, brings a miniature tabletop charcoal grill to the table with skewers of chicken, steak, shrimp and eggplant, served with lettuce cups, fresh herbs and sauces. Craft cocktails will use seasonal juices, house-made syrups and Florida spirits, and the wine list will highlight family-owned producers.
Managing partner Alex Serafini runs We Care Hospitality with his parents, Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, and spent years in New York working with Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group. "Ivy's will feel like a place that belongs in Fort Lauderdale and would be out of place anywhere else," he said.
Urban Robot is designing the space with rich wood, vintage-inspired furnishings and tropical touches, with an expansive outdoor dining area and bar on the river and a more intimate dining room inside.
Updates are at ivysfortlauderdale.com.
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