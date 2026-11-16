Fort Lauderdale is getting a new waterfront restaurant with a local story behind its name. Ivy's will open at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard, on the New River next door to the historic Stranahan House, in the first quarter of 2027. It is the latest project from We Care Hospitality, the family-owned group behind Hollywood waterfront staples GG's Waterfront, Tiki Tiki and Le Tub.

The restaurant is named for Ivy Stranahan, the pioneering educator and civic leader who helped shape Fort Lauderdale's early history.