At a Glance
Lodging Dynamics has assumed management of AC Hotel Miami Beach, the 150-room lifestyle hotel in the Mid-Beach neighborhood. As of November 10, the company oversees guest services, sales, commercial strategy, revenue management, marketing, and food and beverage. The hotel continues to operate under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand and participates in Marriott Bonvoy.
The property joins AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach and the company's Clearwater-area hotels in its Florida portfolio.
Lodging Dynamics describes its approach as selective, partnering with owners of premium-brand and lifestyle hotels where its hands-on operating platform can lift guest experience, revenue and profitability.
Our focus will be on driving top-line revenue and profitability, making the rooftop, restaurants and event spaces destinations for travelers and the Miami Beach community, and preserving the identity that makes this hotel stand out.
Jamie Caraher, president and CEO, Lodging Dynamics
The company will run the hotel's three venues: Gin & Collins, a gin-focused cocktail lounge serving coastal small plates; AC Pool Bar, with cocktails and casual dining beside the rooftop infinity pool; and AC Kitchen, which serves a European-style breakfast. It plans to build on all three for hotel guests and Miami Beach residents.
Alongside the Barcelona and Valencia meeting rooms, the hotel has a 3,250-square-foot rooftop pool deck and a 3,000-square-foot Third Floor Terrace that accommodates receptions of up to 250 guests, settings for corporate gatherings, private celebrations and social events above Miami Beach.
At 2912 Collins Ave., the seven-story hotel sits steps from the beach and the Miami Beach Boardwalk, near the Faena District, the Bass Museum of Art and Lincoln Road. The Miami Beach Convention Center, home to Art Basel Miami Beach, is about a mile away.
Opened in 2015 as the AC Hotels brand's first Florida property, it pairs European-inspired design with its coastal setting, and many rooms have private balconies and ocean views. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, beach chair service, bicycle rentals and pet-friendly accommodations, and the hotel holds a Level 3 Green Key Eco-Rating certification.
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