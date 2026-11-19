At a Glance
Friends of The Underline cut the ribbon on November 12 on all 10 miles of The Underline Kenneth C. Griffin Urban Trail, the multimodal path that runs beneath Miami's Metrorail from Brickell to Dadeland. The ceremony recognized Miami-Dade County's leadership in the project and marked the naming of the trail for Kenneth C. Griffin in recognition of his philanthropic support.
The trail gives walkers, runners and cyclists a continuous route that links neighborhoods, transit stations and public spaces along the corridor. It is the backbone of The Underline, which also takes in more than 20 amenities, from playgrounds and public art to microforests, climate-resilient bioswales and community gathering places.
The ceremony, held beside Land Rover Coral Gables, brought together representatives of Miami-Dade County, the cities of Miami, Coral Gables and South Miami, Kenneth C. Griffin's philanthropic team, board members of Friends of The Underline and The Underline Conservancy, civic leaders and community supporters.
Through public-private partnerships, grant funding and philanthropic investment, the project moved on an accelerated timeline, completing the full 10-mile trail in 2026, ahead of the originally anticipated 2030 target.
"Today represents a landmark achievement for Miami-Dade County and a powerful example of what we can accomplish when government, philanthropy and community leadership come together around a shared vision," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "The completion of this 10-mile urban trail creates an extraordinary public asset that connects neighborhoods, expands opportunities for recreation and active transportation, and enhances the quality of life for residents across our community. This is an investment in a healthier, more connected and more resilient Miami-Dade County for generations to come."
"The completion of all 10 miles of The Underline's Kenneth C. Griffin Urban Trail is an important achievement for our transportation network and for the communities we serve," said Stacy Miller, Director and CEO of the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works. "By integrating walking and cycling infrastructure with Metrorail, we are creating better first- and last-mile connections and more options for residents to move safely and conveniently throughout the County without a car."
"What began as a vision to transform the space beneath our Metrorail is becoming a reality that will serve Miami for generations," said Meg Daly, Founder and Executive Chair of Friends of The Underline. "Completing all 10 miles of the urban trail ahead of the original timeline is a testament to the extraordinary commitment of Miami-Dade County and our municipal partners, Kenneth C. Griffin, our donors, partners, volunteers and the countless individuals who believed in the possibility of creating something truly transformative for our community."
The trail's new name recognizes Griffin's philanthropic investment in Miami and his commitment to public spaces that connect communities.
"At Griffin Catalyst, we believe that great cities are built not only through economic opportunity, but also through investments in the public spaces and institutions that bring people together," said Julia Quinn, Director of Philanthropy at Griffin Catalyst and Citadel, representing Kenneth C. Griffin. "The Underline is an exceptional example of how visionary public-private partnerships can transform communities."
Friends of The Underline is now planning a three-day community celebration, February 26 to 28, 2027, to mark the completion of the broader Underline project, including its parks, public spaces and amenities. Details on the festivities and programming will be announced.
"The completion of the 10-mile urban trail is not the finish line. It is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Underline and the communities it connects," said Eulois Cleckley, CEO of Friends of The Underline. "Our vision is to create a living, breathing civic space where culture, nature and community move together."
The Underline offers more than 200 free programs a year between the Miami River in Brickell and the Dadeland South Metrorail Station in Kendall. Learn more at theunderline.org.
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