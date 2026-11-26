Carolina Herrera celebrated the opening of its new flagship boutique in the Miami Design District on November 19, 2026.
The boutique is the House's sixth in the United States.
Creative Director Wes Gordon envisioned the space with interior designer Brandi Howe and Jessica Hyland of Hyland Studio.
The boutique is at 127 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137.
Carolina Herrera has opened a new flagship boutique in the Miami Design District, the House's sixth in the United States. It marked the opening on the evening of November 19 with Creative Director Wes Gordon, President Emilie Rubinfeld, friends of the House and members of Miami's fashion, art and cultural communities.
The boutique stands at 127 NE 41st Street, in the center of the district. Gordon conceived the space, and the House commissioned original works for it from Constanza Vallese, Liz Oliver and Choplet Ceramics.
The evening began with cocktails in the boutique, where guests saw the new space for the first time and toasted the House's newest home. Dinner followed at Contessa Miami.
Guests included Antonella Roccuzzo, Paola Alberdi, Brittany Leah Peltz, Michelle Salas, María Paola Núñez, Carolina Lindo, Carmen Busquets, Jenna Rennert, Cass Dimicco, Martha Graeff, Pam Arias and Maryanna Estomba. They joined Gordon and Rubinfeld for the night.
Gordon envisioned the boutique and developed it with interior designer Brandi Howe and Jessica Hyland of Hyland Studio. Their design sets soft shades of pink and a vivid red against sculptural forms and richly textured materials. The House says the room is meant to carry the color and elegance it is known for.
Art runs through the boutique. Constanza Vallese and Liz Oliver each contributed original work, as did Choplet Ceramics, an all-women studio based in Brooklyn. Across the commissions are custom floral motifs, sculptural textiles and handcrafted ceramics.
The works extend Carolina Herrera for Women in the Arts, the House's platform supporting women across creative disciplines. The House presented the evening as a celebration of craftsmanship and artistic collaboration. It also described the night as honoring the exchange between fashion, architecture and design that shapes both the House and its new Miami home.
Carolina Herrera founded the label in 1981. Today it is an international fashion and beauty house, and its range covers ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men and children, along with fragrance and makeup. The fragrance business began in 1988, when the founder released her first eau de parfum.
Her daughter, Carolina A. Herrera, joined the company in 1996 for the launch of 212 and was named Beauty Creative Director in 2020. Her division now counts more than 20 fragrances, present in more than 120 countries, among them Good Girl, Bad Boy, 212, CH and the Herrera Confidential collection. She is also responsible for Herrera Beauty, the brand's first makeup line.
The House runs three fashion lines. Gordon leads Carolina Herrera New York, which the House describes as dressing women who are not afraid to stand out. CH Carolina Herrera takes what the House calls a bold, free-spirited approach to fashion and beauty. 212 Carolina Herrera is aimed at young New Yorkers who live for parties and shared experiences.
Carolina Herrera Miami Design District is at 127 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The telephone number is 786-883-0050.
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