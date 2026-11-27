Royale Pizza Napoletana opens Friday, November 27, 2026, at 1680 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach.
Chef Bun of Tokyo's Savoy leads the kitchen, bringing Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza to South Florida for the first time.
The 65-seat restaurant is counter service, with no reservations.
Royale Pizza Napoletana opens on Friday, November 27, at 1680 Meridian Avenue in South Beach. It brings Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza to South Florida for the first time, led by Chef Bun of Savoy in Tokyo. The restaurant comes from Jess Varughese, founder of Haiku, the members-only dining concept in Miami.
The project took more than two years. A Haiku member introduced Varughese to Savoy. A trip to Japan with Haiku Executive Chef Albert Diaz, formerly of Zuma London and Zuma Miami, followed. One tasting of Chef Bun's pizza settled it.
"For something so simple, great pizza is incredibly difficult to get right," said Varughese. "We spent countless hours perfecting the dough, the ingredients and every part of the process, but none of this would have been possible without Chef Bun."
Chef Bun has spent more than two decades on his craft. The dough uses a blend of artisan flours and water adjusted to match the softness found in Japan. It ferments for more than 30 hours before baking in an 800-degree oven.
Chef Dalila Sabatino, who worked with Bun at Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles, joins him in the kitchen, with Diaz as executive chef.
The menu runs from a Marinara and a Margherita to a Brasato with braised oxtail. The Angie Mieux is Royale's version of the tuna pizza Bun is known for at Savoy, with maguro and fresh wasabi sauce. A Truffle Bismarck comes with charred maitake, an onsen egg and shaved black truffle.
Beyond pizza, there are Wagyu polpette, pastas and a Toasted Rice and Miso Caramel gelato.
Royale keeps things casual. Guests order at the counter and sit at 65 seats arranged around a large communal table. Seating is first come, first served, with no reservations. Takeout and delivery start on opening day.
Royale is on Instagram at @royalenapoletana.
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