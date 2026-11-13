Food and Drink

Miami at the Table: Eight Restaurants and Their RESIDENT™ Stars Ratings

Michael Travin's Miami reviews in one place, from MILA in Miami Beach to Tanuki River Landing on the Miami River, each with its rating and a reservation link
Outdoor terrace dining area with tropical plantings on MILA's Miami Beach rooftop
The tropical terrace at MILA, Miami Beach.Courtesy of MILA / Riviera Dining Group
5 min read

At a Glance

  • MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.
  • All eight restaurants below carry a published RESIDENT review score, listed from highest rating to lowest.
  • All eight restaurants take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry links to RESIDENT's full review.

RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.

Eight Miami restaurants, each with a published RESIDENT review score on our five-star restaurant scale, from a Miami Beach rooftop to a waterfront table on the Miami River. Every restaurant below is bookable, and each entry carries its OpenTable reservation link and a link to the full review.

MILA

Outdoor terrace dining area with tropical plantings on MILA's Miami Beach rooftop
The tropical terrace at MILA, Miami Beach.Courtesy of MILA / Riviera Dining Group

4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

The highest-scored dining room we have reviewed in Miami: food, fire, and the room everyone else is measured against.

  • Cuisine: MediterrAsian (Mediterranean and Japanese)
  • Neighborhood: Miami Beach
  • Chef: Michaël Michaelidis
  • Address: 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • Order this: Grilled whole Dover sole; wild fungi dumplings

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of MILA

AVA MediterrAegean

Outdoor tables beneath a pergola and trees at AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove
The garden terrace at AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove, set beneath a pergola and tree canopy on McFarlane Road.Courtesy of AVA MediterrAegean

4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

A nearly flawless Mediterranean table in Coconut Grove.

  • Cuisine: Mediterranean and Greek
  • Neighborhood: Coconut Grove
  • Chef: Executive Chef Frédéric Aumeunier
  • Address: 2889 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133
  • Order this: Greek salad; crispy zucchini with tzatziki; truffle pasta

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of AVA MediterrAegean

CASA NEOS

Mediterranean dining room at CASA NEOS overlooking the Miami River in Downtown Miami
The dining room at CASA NEOS, looking out over the Miami River.Courtesy of CASA NEOS / Riviera Dining Group

4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

The Miami River's Mediterranean flagship, scored among the top of our Miami set.

  • Cuisine: Mediterranean
  • Neighborhood: Miami River, Downtown Miami
  • Address: 40 SW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128
  • Order this: Whole branzino filleted tableside; Wagyu skirt steak

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of CASA NEOS

Seia Miami

Rooftop terrace at Seia Miami on the 54th floor of a Brickell tower at dusk
Sunset on the terrace at Seia, 54 floors above Brickell.Courtesy of Seia

4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

Tied at 4.8 in our scoring, it earns its place in the top five on the published review.

  • Cuisine: Contemporary Italian
  • Neighborhood: Brickell
  • Chef: Salvatore Martone, Alessandro Morrone and Francesco Graniero (The Bastion Collection)
  • Address: 830 Brickell Plaza, 54th Floor, Miami, FL 33131
  • Order this: Gamberoni alla Brace; lamb chops; cacio e pepe finished with fresh truffles

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Seia Miami

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

Medium-rare slices of beef rib steak plated for the table
The Beef Rib Steak Chuletón, sliced and cooked medium-rare.Michael Travin for RESIDENT

4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

José Andrés' fire-driven steakhouse: the strongest steakhouse score we have published in Miami.

  • Cuisine: Steakhouse, Spanish
  • Neighborhood: Mid-Beach, Miami Beach (Andaz Miami Beach)
  • Chef: José Andrés
  • Address: 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
  • Order this: Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico de Bellota with pan con tomate; Marinated Ferran Adrià Liquid Olives; Akaushi Beef Rib Steak Chuletón

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

The Mexican x Pangea

Dining room at The Mexican on Brickell Key under a curved ceiling in golden light
The Mexican's dining room on Brickell Key, with its sculptural ceiling and warm golden lighting.Courtesy of The Mexican Miami

4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

Our top-scored Mexican kitchen in Miami.

Editor's note: the rating reflects a one-night guest-chef dinner with Chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea on September 1.

  • Cuisine: Mexican, Northern Mexican
  • Neighborhood: Brickell Key
  • Address: 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131
  • From the guest-chef dinner: Summer corn velouté; Wagyu “Carne Asada”; Pecan Horchata

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of The Mexican x Pangea

Sparrow Italia Miami

Wynwood dining room at Sparrow Italia Miami with lemon trees and chandeliers overhead
The dining room at Sparrow Italia in Wynwood, beneath its canopy of lemon trees and chandeliers.Michael Travin for RESIDENT

4.6 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

One of the highest-scored Italian rooms in our Miami reviews.

  • Cuisine: Italian, Italian steakhouse
  • Neighborhood: Wynwood
  • Address: 255 NW 25th Street, Miami, FL 33127
  • Order this: Wagyu carpaccio; tuna tartare

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Sparrow Italia Miami

Tanuki River Landing

View of the Miami River and passing boats from the Tanuki River Landing dining area
The Miami River from Tanuki River Landing, where passing boats set the backdrop for dinner.Michael Travin for RESIDENT

4.4 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars

Waterfront Japanese on the Miami River, the strongest sushi score in our set.

  • Cuisine: Modern Asian, Japanese-inspired; sushi, dim sum
  • Neighborhood: River Landing, on the Miami River
  • Address: 1420 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125
  • Order this: Tuna pizza with truffle aioli; chili edamame; brûléed cheesecake

Reserve →

Read RESIDENT's full review of Tanuki River Landing

Outdoor terrace dining area with tropical plantings on MILA's Miami Beach rooftop
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Questions and Answers

What is the best restaurant in Miami?

MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

How does RESIDENT score restaurants?

RESIDENT reviews score restaurants in RESIDENT™ Stars out of 5. Hotels are scored separately on a 10-point scale.

Which restaurants on this list has RESIDENT reviewed?

All eight: MILA (4.85/5), AVA MediterrAegean (4.8/5), CASA NEOS (4.8/5), Seia Miami (4.8/5), Bazaar Meat by José Andrés (4.7/5), The Mexican x Pangea (4.7/5), Sparrow Italia Miami (4.6/5) and Tanuki River Landing (4.4/5).

Can I book these restaurants on OpenTable?

Yes. All eight restaurants on this list take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry above carries its reservation link.

What is the best Italian restaurant in Miami?

Seia Miami, the contemporary Italian restaurant 54 floors above Brickell, holds the highest Italian score in our Miami reviews, 4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 830 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Sparrow Italia Miami in Wynwood follows at 4.6 out of 5.

What is the best steakhouse in Miami?

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the highest-scored steakhouse on this list, with a published RESIDENT score of 4.7 out of 5. It is at 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.

RESIDENT was hosted by each restaurant for the purposes of these reviews. Opinions are the writer's own.

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