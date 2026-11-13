Miami at the Table: Eight Restaurants and Their RESIDENT™ Stars Ratings

At a Glance
RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.
Eight Miami restaurants, each with a published RESIDENT review score on our five-star restaurant scale, from a Miami Beach rooftop to a waterfront table on the Miami River. Every restaurant below is bookable, and each entry carries its OpenTable reservation link and a link to the full review.
4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
The highest-scored dining room we have reviewed in Miami: food, fire, and the room everyone else is measured against.
4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
A nearly flawless Mediterranean table in Coconut Grove.
4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
The Miami River's Mediterranean flagship, scored among the top of our Miami set.
4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Tied at 4.8 in our scoring, it earns its place in the top five on the published review.
4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
José Andrés' fire-driven steakhouse: the strongest steakhouse score we have published in Miami.
4.7 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Our top-scored Mexican kitchen in Miami.
Editor's note: the rating reflects a one-night guest-chef dinner with Chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea on September 1.
4.6 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
One of the highest-scored Italian rooms in our Miami reviews.
4.4 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Waterfront Japanese on the Miami River, the strongest sushi score in our set.
What is the best restaurant in Miami?
MILA holds the highest published RESIDENT review score in Miami, 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 1636 Meridian Avenue, Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
How does RESIDENT score restaurants?
RESIDENT reviews score restaurants in RESIDENT™ Stars out of 5. Hotels are scored separately on a 10-point scale.
Which restaurants on this list has RESIDENT reviewed?
All eight: MILA (4.85/5), AVA MediterrAegean (4.8/5), CASA NEOS (4.8/5), Seia Miami (4.8/5), Bazaar Meat by José Andrés (4.7/5), The Mexican x Pangea (4.7/5), Sparrow Italia Miami (4.6/5) and Tanuki River Landing (4.4/5).
Can I book these restaurants on OpenTable?
Yes. All eight restaurants on this list take reservations on OpenTable, and each entry above carries its reservation link.
What is the best Italian restaurant in Miami?
Seia Miami, the contemporary Italian restaurant 54 floors above Brickell, holds the highest Italian score in our Miami reviews, 4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. It is at 830 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Sparrow Italia Miami in Wynwood follows at 4.6 out of 5.
What is the best steakhouse in Miami?
Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the highest-scored steakhouse on this list, with a published RESIDENT score of 4.7 out of 5. It is at 4041 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140.
RESIDENT was hosted by each restaurant for the purposes of these reviews. Opinions are the writer's own.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.