For dining, the hotel offers several options. Blackbird, the signature restaurant, features a menu of sustainable, seasonal dishes. The Djinn library bar, known for its handcrafted cocktails, offers a warm and unique atmosphere. The Society: State & Mason, a recent addition, is a tasting room featuring a selection of wines and bites, along with the exclusive Caviar + Bubbles experience which includes Sterling Caviar paired with Foley Sonoma Winemaker Series Brut Sparkling wine. The Society: State & Mason also offers a weekend Four-Course Brunch and Wine Pairing available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This sophisticated brunch features a four-course meal expertly paired with wines, including dishes like lobster quiche and braised beef brisket benedict, and can be enhanced with Sterling private label caviar and a wine and cheese course. Goat Tree café serves craft coffees, pastries, and light meals, while the Tan-Tan pool offers poolside drinks and dining.