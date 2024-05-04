Celebrity Ascent Elevates Cruise Luxury with New Edge Series Ship

The Celebrity Ascent, the latest gem in the award-winning Edge series, is setting new standards in cruise luxury, spaciousness, and technological advancements in accommodations. As the fourth vessel in the series, it boasts 32 diverse lounges, bars, and restaurants, including a Sunset Bar designed by the esteemed Nate Berkus. Adjacent, the Rooftop Garden provides stunning views of the sea and features two expansive floating pools. The Celebrity Ascent's itineraries offer unforgettable excursions across Europe and the Caribbean.
Prepare to be inspired by an array of activities and entertainment options onboard. Dive into the excitement of a Vegas-style casino at sea and join the Blue Chip Club to accumulate points during your voyage. The Theatre and Club are the pinnacle of world-class entertainment, offering an exceptional nightlife experience. With musicians and artists from across the globe, entertainment on the Ascent is truly international.
The ship's three decks mimic a cosmopolitan city on the ocean. The Grand Plaza, crowned by a glamorous chandelier above the iconic Martini Bar, serves as a vibrant gathering spot for guests to enjoy masterful creations by talented bartenders, complemented by the Flash Fair Fusion bartender show.
The Resort Deck introduces a new level of luxury cruising, featuring the adults-only Solarium—an oasis of tranquility offering a pool and several hot tubs for ultimate relaxation. The Spa Café serves fresh juices and cocktails, enhancing the serene experience.
The Magic Carpet, a floating cantilevered platform, extends 13 stories above sea level, providing extraordinary water views beyond the pool deck.
Dining on the Celebrity Ascent is an epicurean journey. Menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs feature authentic dishes from each visited region, with locally sourced ingredients setting this dining experience apart. The ship offers 32 culinary venues, including 14 bars and lounges, eight specialty restaurants, and four main dining areas, each redefining the dining experience with unique partnerships and signature dishes exclusive to the Celebrity Ascent.
Specialty dining on the Magic Carpet offers a unique setting for memorable culinary moments above the blue waters. Raw on 5 presents a sophisticated atmosphere for enjoying seafood delicacies prepared by renowned chefs.
Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud epitomizes fine dining, inviting guests to "travel the world without ever leaving your table" amidst an elegant setting. For an exclusive dining experience, Le Petit Chef features 3D table animations by Skullmapping artists, merging art with cuisine.
The Celebrity Ascent champions rest and rejuvenation with extensive wellness opportunities. The SEA Thermal Suite, an adults-only haven, offers a myriad of therapeutic treatments, with AquaClass staterooms providing unlimited access. The spa's modern environment includes treatment rooms with ocean views, offering unparalleled relaxation.
The Persian Garden promotes muscle and joint relief through aquatherapy, aromatic steam, and tropical rain showers. The state-of-the-art fitness center includes F45 fitness classes, Peloton cycling, HIIT, and yoga, among others, allowing guests to maintain their fitness regime while at sea.
Staterooms on the Celebrity Ascent are designed for unparalleled comfort and luxury, featuring eXhale bedding and Cashmere mattresses. In-room automation simplifies adjustments to lighting and shades, catering to every preference. From Edge single staterooms with infinite verandas to the lavish Retreat, accommodations cater to solo travelers and those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, complete with private dining, butler service, and an exclusive pool area.