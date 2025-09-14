Central Holidays Unveils a 2027 Solar Eclipse Journey Through Egypt

September 9th, 2025 — Central Holidays has announced an exclusive Egypt program timed to the 2027 Solar Eclipse , pairing prime viewing opportunities with in-depth access to the country’s most storied sites. The itinerary is designed to deliver both the spectacle of totality and the sweep of Egyptian history, with visits to the Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx, the temples of Luxor and Karnak, and time along the Nile River, all coordinated for optimal eclipse observation in carefully selected locations.