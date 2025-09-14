Cunard to Debut Come From Away at Sea Aboard Queen Elizabeth
is set to make theatrical history this autumn, bringing the internationally acclaimed Come From Away to sea for the first time. The celebrated stage production will take to the during her maiden Caribbean voyage on October 16, 2025, in a special partnership with Music Theatre International.
The revival coincides with the 10th anniversary of the show’s debut, adding a milestone moment to the luxury cruise line’s already distinguished entertainment program.
A Story That Travels Beyond Borders
Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of the 6,579 airline passengers unexpectedly grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland, following the events of September 11, 2001. The narrative chronicles how the town’s residents welcomed these strangers—affectionately referred to as “come from aways”—into their homes and hearts.
Celebrated for its themes of compassion, resilience, and shared humanity, the production has captivated audiences in sold-out runs on Broadway and in London’s West End. Its arrival aboard Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth marks a new chapter, offering guests the opportunity to experience this poignant work in a setting as extraordinary as the story itself.
A Partnership Anchored in Storytelling
“We are very excited to bring Come from Away to Queen Elizabeth for her maiden Caribbean season,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “It’s a show that resonates deeply with audiences, celebrating compassion and connection – values that we share at Cunard. We are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling, and our long-standing affiliation with London’s West End and Broadway in New York ensures that unparalleled entertainment is at the heart of the Cunard experience. Our 2026 Entertainment Residencies will build on this commitment, offering our guests unforgettable access to the very best live performances at sea.”
Producer John Brant echoed the sentiment: “Even after ten years, it’s still incredible to see the impact this show has on people. Now more than ever, we believe it’s important to gather friends and family to see it together, with the hope that it inspires them to find common ground in their lives. This partnership with Cunard is a meaningful opportunity to bring our story to new corners of the world, and we can’t wait for passengers to experience it for themselves.”
A Theatrical Experience at Sea
Performed in the Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Court Theatre, the show will be staged twice per voyage—both as a matinee and an evening performance—allowing guests flexibility in how they enjoy the production. Specially adapted for the stage at sea, the one-hour-and-forty-minute presentation will feature an ensemble of 12 accomplished performers and a fresh staging that remains true to the spirit of the original.
For guests already familiar with Come From Away, the at-sea adaptation offers a new perspective, while first-time audiences will encounter an emotionally stirring work that feels as relevant today as when it first premiered.
Elevating the Cultural Landscape of Cruising
Cunard’s decision to bring Come From Away aboard its flagship itineraries further cements the line’s reputation for integrating world-class cultural programming into the luxury travel experience. The production’s inclusion during Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural Caribbean season offers a rare convergence of destination travel and acclaimed theatre—an intersection that appeals to discerning travelers seeking depth, artistry, and meaningful entertainment.
