Cunard to Debut Come From Away at Sea Aboard Queen Elizabeth

“We are very excited to bring Come from Away to Queen Elizabeth for her maiden Caribbean season,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “It’s a show that resonates deeply with audiences, celebrating compassion and connection – values that we share at Cunard. We are incredibly passionate about the power of timeless storytelling, and our long-standing affiliation with London’s West End and Broadway in New York ensures that unparalleled entertainment is at the heart of the Cunard experience. Our 2026 Entertainment Residencies will build on this commitment, offering our guests unforgettable access to the very best live performances at sea.”

Producer John Brant echoed the sentiment: “Even after ten years, it’s still incredible to see the impact this show has on people. Now more than ever, we believe it’s important to gather friends and family to see it together, with the hope that it inspires them to find common ground in their lives. This partnership with Cunard is a meaningful opportunity to bring our story to new corners of the world, and we can’t wait for passengers to experience it for themselves.”