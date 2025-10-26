Untold Story Travel Unveils “Wolves, Whales & the Northern Lights” — A Luxury Expedition into Norway’s Arctic Wilderness

Set in Målselv, a valley inside the Arctic Circle, the journey unfolds at Wolf Lodge, a secluded retreat designed for intimate immersion into the natural rhythms of the north. Here, guests are invited to live among a resident pack of socialized Arctic wolves under the supervision of expert animal keeper Stig Sletten, whose deep understanding of these creatures turns observation into connection. It is a setting where modern comfort meets the raw power of nature, and where travelers can trade routine for reverence.