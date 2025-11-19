Vernazza at sunset overlooking colorful cliffs and the Mediterranean Sea
Tripadvisor Launches Major Travel Deals Tuesday Offers with Exclusive App Savings on Hotels and Experiences

A Curated Look at the Top Europe Tours, Bucket-List Adventures, and Family-Friendly Activities Featured in Tripadvisor’s Limited-Time Travel Deals Tuesday Event
Tripadvisor Unveils Exclusive Travel Deals Tuesday Savings for 2025

Travel Deals Tuesday has become one of the most anticipated moments of the year for travelers, and Tripadvisor is stepping into the spotlight with its strongest lineup of deals yet. Beginning November 25 and leading into Travel Deals Tuesday on December 2, the platform is rolling out significant savings on experiences and hotels, all available exclusively through the Tripadvisor app.

The expanded offering reflects the platform’s ongoing focus on curated cultural experiences, bucket-list adventures, and family-friendly itineraries that meet travelers where they are, whether they are planning international explorations or rediscovering their own hometowns.

A Weeklong Celebration of Travel-Ready Deals

Tripadvisor’s Travel Deals Tuesday programming begins November 25 and continues through December 1, offering consumers fifty dollars off select experiences booked through the app. Travelers will also find hotel savings of up to forty percent during this window. On December 2, the platform introduces its most robust discounts of the season, with hotel deals of up to forty percent across top domestic and international destinations.

The emphasis on app-only access underscores Tripadvisor’s strategy to streamline booking and provide travelers with a centralized hub for both inspiration and planning.

Top Europe Tours to Book During Travel Deals Tuesday

Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Things to Do collection includes a wide array of editor-approved tours, and several standouts in Europe have been spotlighted as top picks for the season.

Florence: Renaissance History Told as a Story

The Best Tour in Florence Renaissance and Medici Tales takes travelers on a guided walking experience through the “Cradle of the Renaissance.” Led by a storyteller, the tour traces the city’s artistic, architectural, and political history through iconic landmarks including the Basilica di San Lorenzo, the Ponte Vecchio, and the city’s historic piazzas.

Three UNESCO Cities in One Day from Madrid

Travelers seeking a high-impact cultural day trip can consider the full-day tour to Segovia, Ávila, and Toledo. Each city is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and features architectural relics that span centuries of Spanish history. Highlights include ancient battlements, a soaring cathedral, and a historic monastery.

Small-Group Blue Cave Tour from Dubrovnik

To explore Croatia’s famed Blue Cave with fewer crowds, Tripadvisor highlights a small-group boat tour that prioritizes intimate access and strategic timing. The boat crew utilizes alternate routes and less common departure schedules to maintain a more private experience.

Bucket-List Experiences Worth Booking

Several once-in-a-lifetime adventures are also featured in Tripadvisor’s Travel Deals Tuesday recommendations, offering travelers the chance to secure bucket-list moments at a seasonal value.

Hot Air Balloon Ride Over Cappadocia

The Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Ride provides panoramic views of the region’s fairy-tale landscape, defined by chimney-shaped rock formations and ancient underground cities. This perspective has become synonymous with iconic travel photography and remains one of Turkey’s most sought-after experiences.

Beginner Scuba Diving in Honolulu

Travelers new to scuba diving can immerse themselves in Hawaii’s underwater world through a guided beginner session in Honolulu. The experience includes safety instruction, equipment, and a GoPro video documenting the adventure.

Hang Gliding Over Rio de Janeiro

The Hang Gliding Experience Rotorfly introduces travelers to the thrill of soaring over Rio de Janeiro without requiring previous experience. Participants complete a brief training session before launching from the Pedra Bonita ramp inside Tijuca National Park and land on São Conrado Beach.

Experiences Designed for Families

Tripadvisor’s lineup also includes options crafted specifically for families traveling with children, pairing education with exploration across a range of destinations.

Vila Encantada Dinosaur Park in Pomerode

Located in Pomerode, SC, Vila Encantada invites families to explore a dinosaur-themed educational park set within a town known as “Our Little Germany.” Interactive games and learning-focused activities keep children engaged while creating nostalgic moments for adults.

Private Dolphin Tour in Hilton Head

Ideal for marine-life enthusiasts, the ninety-minute private dolphin tour in Hilton Head Island is guided by a Lowcountry Master Naturalist. Guests may spot dolphins, rays, sharks, and sea turtles while learning about the region’s delicate ecosystem.

Etna Family Tour in Sicily

Families visiting Sicily can join the Etna Family Tour, a guided adventure designed for adults and children. Led by certified naturalist guides, the excursion explores extinct craters, ancient lava fields, birch forests, and the Grotta della Neve cave. Children receive an Etna Ranger kit that includes a backpack, book, and badge to make the experience interactive.

A Seasonal Invitation to Explore

Tripadvisor’s Travel Deals Tuesday arrives at a moment when travelers are prioritizing meaningful, experience-driven journeys. The platform’s curated mix of European cultural tours, outdoor adventures, and family-friendly activities offers a way to plan 2026 travel with intention and value.

With discounts available only through the Tripadvisor app between November 25 and December 2, this is a rare opportunity for travelers to unlock premium experiences at a seasonal advantage.
