The New Golden Age of Luxury Rail: 5 Iconic Journeys Redefining Travel

Cabins aboard the Golden Eagle Danube Express are designed for long-distance comfort, offering private en-suite bathrooms, generous storage, and thoughtful layouts that give travelers true space to unwind between destinations. Dining reflects the geography of the journey, with menus inspired by Central and Eastern European traditions. What sets this train apart is the depth of its guided experiences, each stop includes expert-led tours that bring cities, medieval towns, and UNESCO sites into focus. It’s a sophisticated, rich way to cross borders and experience Europe in a way that feels immersive and refined.