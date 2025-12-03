The New Golden Age of Luxury Rail: 5 Iconic Journeys Redefining Travel
Luxury rail travel is having a moment, a full-fledged renaissance that shows no sign of slowing. As travelers look for experiences that feel immersive, indulgent, and intentionally unhurried, the world’s most iconic trains are suddenly the most coveted tickets of the year. These rolling five-star hotels offer something modern travel rarely delivers anymore, the joy of the journey itself.
Rather than rushing from airport to airport, discerning travelers are booking nights onboard glamorous, meticulously restored trains where caviar is served on linen, landscapes unfold like a film, and every detail feels both nostalgic and contemporary. For 2026, luxury rail is shaping up to be the travel trend to watch and one of the most extraordinary gifts you can give.
Below, five standout trains leading the movement:
Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
Europe’s Most Legendary Train
Still the gold standard, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is the pinnacle of old-world glamour. Its Art Deco dining cars, lacquered marquetry, and deep velvet seating create a world where elegance is non-negotiable. Suites and Grand Suites feel like miniature Parisian apartments, complete with marble bathrooms and butler service.
Seasonal routes weave through Europe from Paris to Venice, Istanbul, Florence, and Vienna, each one offering a different perspective on the continent’s grand cities and landscapes. Multi-course dinners crafted by chef Jean Imbert pair beautifully with evenings in the iconic bar car, where cocktails and live piano music set the tone for a night of effortless elegance.
Belmond Royal Scotsman
Highland Splendor with Country-House Charm
Intimate, warm, and unmistakably Scottish, the Belmond Royal Scotsman feels like a private country retreat rolling through the Highlands. Cabins feature polished wood, wool tartans, and en-suite baths. Dinner showcases Scottish seafood, game, and seasonal ingredients.
A signature open-air veranda offers some of the most cinematic views in rail travel, while the onboard Dior Spa brings a level of wellness rarely found on a train. Image yourself enjoying massages, facials, and therapies performed as you glide past lochs, pine forests, and brooding mountains. For travelers craving romance, landscape, and culture, there is nothing like it.
Golden Eagle Danube Express
Grand European Capitals, Effortlessly Connected
If your idea of indulgence is waking up in a different world-class city each morning, the Golden Eagle Danube Express is the train for you. Routes link Budapest, Vienna, Prague, Kraków, Istanbul, Venice, or Paris, tracing a tapestry of Central and Eastern Europe’s imperial capitals and medieval towns.
Cabins aboard the Golden Eagle Danube Express are designed for long-distance comfort, offering private en-suite bathrooms, generous storage, and thoughtful layouts that give travelers true space to unwind between destinations. Dining reflects the geography of the journey, with menus inspired by Central and Eastern European traditions. What sets this train apart is the depth of its guided experiences, each stop includes expert-led tours that bring cities, medieval towns, and UNESCO sites into focus. It’s a sophisticated, rich way to cross borders and experience Europe in a way that feels immersive and refined.
Rovos Rail
Africa’s Most Distinguished Train
Often called “the most luxurious train in the world,” Rovos Rail is a study in Edwardian romance and wide-open African scenery. Suites are some of the largest in luxury rail anywhere, complete with private bathrooms, writing desks, and ample seating.
Journeys span the continent from Pretoria to Cape Town, Victoria Falls, Namibia’s deserts, and longer expeditions reaching Tanzania. Days unfold leisurely with vintage dining cars, South African wines, a rear observation deck perfect for wildlife spotting, and curated excursions to places like Kimberley’s Big Hole, historic battlefields and classic desert landscapes. A bucket-list trip for sure.
Belmond Andean Explorer
South America’s First Luxury Sleeper Train
Running along one of the world’s highest rail routes, the Belmond Andean Explorer links Cusco, Lake Titicaca, and Arequipa in unforgettable style. Interiors evoke a contemporary Peruvian lodge vibe with alpaca textures, earthy palettes and hand-woven fabrics. Suite Cabins are deeply comfortable, and the Picaflor Spa Car offers Andean-inspired treatments made for high-altitude travel.
Routes include sunrise over Lake Titicaca, visits to the floating Uros islands, guided explorations of Arequipa and the Altiplano, and on extended itineraries seamless connections to Machu Picchu via Cusco and the Sacred Valley. Dining celebrates Peruvian ingredients in dishes shaped by the Andes, and the open-air observation deck offers some of the most breathtaking views in South America. For travelers drawn to culture, history, and vast, cinematic landscapes, this is Peru at its most exceptional.
Why 2026 Is the Year to Book Luxury Rail
Luxury rail is having a moment because it brings back something many travelers feel they’ve been missing, time. Time to watch landscapes unfold slowly, to savor meals, to enjoy the rhythm of travel without rushing from one place to the next. These journeys offer a different pace, a different kind of beauty, and a sense of connection that’s hard to find in modern travel.
If you’re already imagining yourself aboard one of these trains crossing the Highlands, gliding through Central Europe, or waking up to sunrise over Lake Titicaca then you already understand the pull of this kind of adventure. Few forms of travel capture the journey itself quite so beautifully.
For Gifting
A luxury rail journey is the ultimate statement. Few gifts feel as thoughtful or as thrilling as a journey by rail. It’s personal, immersive, and wrapped in the kind of anticipation that lasts long after the trip ends.
Your Journey, Seamlessly Planned
Luxury rail is best booked through a travel agent who understands routes, cabins, seasonality, and availability.
Whether you want Europe’s grand capitals, African horizons, or the high Andes, a travel agent can help design a seamless, ultra-luxury escape around the train of your choice complete with hotels, transfers, dining, and curated experiences.
In the end, luxury rail isn’t just a way to travel, it’s a way to experience the world with intention. It’s a reminder that sometimes the most memorable part of a journey is the time spent in between.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.