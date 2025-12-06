Ionian Island Hopping: A Week on the Water in Greece

It doesn’t take long to understand why people love the Ionian Islands. It starts on the drive from Preveza, when the water comes into view and you realize the color really is as vivid as all the pictures you obsessed over while planning. The villages sit quietly along the shore, and everything seems to run at a pace that’s noticeably slower than what you left behind. It’s one of the reasons this part of Greece works so well for a week on a boat. Nothing is rushed, and nothing asks you to hurry through it.