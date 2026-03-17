Leading Ladies of Luxury Travel: 8 Women Redefining Hospitality for Women’s History Month

Hospitality has always been a human business. A hotel stay, a journey across continents, or a wellness retreat in the mountains ultimately depends on leadership that understands how environments, service, and culture intersect.
During Women’s History Month, the travel and hospitality industry offers many examples of women guiding that vision forward. Across the globe, executives, founders, and designers are shaping the way travelers experience destinations, stewarding heritage properties, advancing sustainability, and redefining guest care.
The leaders highlighted below represent a wide range of disciplines across luxury travel, from wellness resorts and historic hotels to boutique travel agencies and global hospitality brands. Each brings a distinctive philosophy to the craft of hospitality, proving that thoughtful leadership remains the foundation of every memorable journey.
At Ananda in the Himalayas, wellness is approached with the same precision one might expect from a medical program. Under the leadership of Executive Director Aashica Khanna, the renowned destination spa has refined its approach to personalized wellbeing through programs grounded in measurable progress.
Guests often commit to seven day programs, though many choose longer immersions of fourteen or twenty one days designed to address deeper health goals. Each program blends Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and emotional therapies, supported by diagnostics that track progress before, during, and after a stay.
Khanna’s vision extends beyond the resort itself. Through the Ananda Skill Development Institute, a women-only academy created in partnership with the Ambuja Foundation, underserved women receive vocational training in spa therapy and pathways to employment.
“Looking ahead, our focus sharpens on blending ancient wisdom with modern science to craft hyper personalized wellness journeys. The goal is not only a visit that feels restorative. The goal is a life that continues to evolve with purpose once guests return home.”
Aashica Khanna, Executive Director, Ananda in the Himalayas
When Imperial Hotel Kyoto opens in Spring 2026, it will mark the brand’s first new property in three decades. Leading that moment is General Manager Reiko Sakata, whose 24-year career with Imperial Hotel spans roles in wedding planning, human resources, and hotel operations.
The property occupies the restored Yasaka Kaikan, a 1936 cultural landmark located in Kyoto’s historic Gion district. Rather than constructing a new building, the hotel team focused on preserving the structure’s original character, including thousands of exterior tiles and terracotta details. Sakata views hospitality leadership through a distinctly human lens.
“When we put people at the center of decisions, passion and pride become strategy. Service becomes continuity. Guests return, teams grow, and the neighborhood feels seen in the place we are building.”
Reiko Sakata, General Manager, Imperial Hotel Kyoto
Long before sustainability became a hospitality buzzword, Vera Zeledón was quietly building an eco conscious hotel in Costa Rica’s cloud forest. In 1979, she and her husband began constructing Hotel Belmar in Monteverde, guided by the belief that hospitality should be inseparable from land stewardship and community engagement. Over the decades, the property has evolved into a model of regenerative tourism.
One of Zeledón’s most notable initiatives is Finca Madre Tierra, recognized as Costa Rica’s first certified carbon neutral farm. The farm supplies ingredients for the hotel while offering guests a firsthand look at regenerative agriculture and responsible animal care.
“Sustainability is not a department. It is a promise to the place that shelters you and the people who make it home.”
Vera Zeledón, Founder and Executive Advisor, Hotel Belmar
At The Betsy South Beach, hospitality merges seamlessly with culture and the arts. Co-owner Lesley Goldwasser plays a central role in shaping the property’s creative identity. Goldwasser curates exhibitions displayed across more than 20,000 square feet of gallery space throughout the hotel. Art installations appear in hallways, staircases, and public spaces, turning the property into a living cultural venue.
Her influence extends into music as well. As curator of the hotel’s ambient music program, Goldwasser has assembled playlists drawing from over 25,000 musical works that rotate throughout the property. Outside the hotel, her philanthropic work includes serving as international board chair of Zara’s Center in Zimbabwe, an after-school program she established with her daughter to support vulnerable youth.
At The Dylan Amsterdam, leadership often operates quietly behind the scenes. Rooms Division Manager Renée Holten oversees a service culture designed to anticipate guests’ needs before they arise. Working alongside long tenured team leaders in reservations and housekeeping, Holten aligns the operational rhythm of the hotel so that each department moves in sync.
The result is a guest experience defined by discretion and ease. Her team also prioritizes thoughtful care for solo women travelers, ensuring privacy, safety, and attentive support throughout a guest’s stay.
“The best hospitality leadership happens behind the scenes. When guests feel completely at ease, it is the result of a team working together with shared attention and quiet understanding.”
Renée Holten, Rooms Division Manager, The Dylan Amsterdam
Travel designer Sofía Mascotena approaches global exploration with a philosophy centered on cultural respect and meaningful connection. Through her women-led agency Naya Traveler, Mascotena and her team create bespoke journeys that emphasize local collaboration and immersive experiences.
Travelers might explore artisan studios in Japan, culinary traditions in Morocco, or wellness retreats designed for reflection. Her itineraries prioritize safety and thoughtful pacing, particularly for solo women travelers seeking both independence and support while exploring unfamiliar destinations.
“Our work is to open doors with humility and make space for discovery. The measure of success is the quality of connection a traveler carries home.”
Sofía Mascotena, Founder and CEO, Naya Traveler
Stefania Bettoja represents the fifth generation of leadership within Bettoja Hotels, one of Rome’s longest standing family owned hospitality groups. Her work focuses on the culinary and design direction of the group’s historic properties, including Hotel Massimo d’Azeglio, Hotel Mediterraneo, and Hotel Atlantico.
Drawing on training with chef Bruno Borghesi at Sans Souci, Bettoja introduced a renewed focus on seasonal ingredients while preserving traditional dishes such as bollito and steak tartare. She also introduced L’Angolo del Piemonte, a dining concept highlighting the cuisine of the family’s home region in northwest Italy.
“This anniversary is a tribute to our past. Our focus is to modernize with care while protecting what makes Bettoja singular.”
Stefania Bettoja, Food and Beverage Manager and Designer, Bettoja Hotels
Maggie Houston Stokes has spent more than 15 years in hotel operations, building a reputation for leadership rooted in employee engagement and operational precision. She joined Arlo Hotels in 2016 as General Manager of Arlo NoMad and later helped launch Arlo Midtown in 2021, guiding the brand through one of its most significant expansions.
In July 2023, Stokes was appointed Arlo’s first Corporate Director of Operations. The role places her at the center of the company’s operational strategy across its growing portfolio. Before joining Arlo, Stokes held leadership roles with major hospitality brands including InterContinental and Hilton, experience that continues to inform her approach to managing modern boutique hotels.
Luxury travel has evolved into a field that values cultural understanding, sustainability, design integrity, and thoughtful guest care. The women highlighted here demonstrate how those principles translate into leadership.
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