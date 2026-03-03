Women’s Power Series Returns to The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Ahead of International Women’s Day
On February 27, 2026, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach once again became a hub for high-level dialogue as the Women’s Power Series hosted its 4th annual Women’s Power Breakfast. Timed just ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Miami event brought together influential voices across hospitality, beauty and wellness, and sports for a morning centered on leadership and collaboration.
Founded by the mother-daughter team of Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos of Flag Luxury Group, the Women’s Power Series was created to build meaningful community among female professionals and entrepreneurs. Nearly 400 attendees filled the room this year, underscoring the growing reach of the initiative.
A Purpose Driven Start to Women’s History Month
Positioned as an early kickoff to Women’s History Month, the gathering aligned with the global International Women’s Day theme, Give to Gain. The message shaped both the programming and the philanthropic component of the morning. All ticket proceeds benefited Women of Tomorrow, a leadership development organization focused on mentoring and empowering young women. The event culminated in a $50,000 check presentation, reinforcing the series’ commitment to pairing conversation with tangible impact.
Opening Remarks and Keynote Leadership
The morning began with a networking breakfast followed by welcome remarks from the Women’s Power Series founders. Jennifer Valoppi, President of Women of Tomorrow, delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for a program focused on mentorship, access, and long term advancement.
Cross Industry Panels Spotlight Women Driving Change
The morning continued with a series of dynamic panel conversations spanning hospitality, beauty and wellness, and sports, each examining how women are reshaping their respective industries. Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, co-host of The View, led the hospitality discussion, while Alexandra Wilkis Wilson moderated the beauty and wellness conversation and sports branding expert Victoria Jacobi guided the sports panel.
Across the sessions, executives and founders shared insights on leadership pathways, entrepreneurship, and the expanding influence of women in traditionally male dominated spaces. Conversations touched on the evolving landscape of luxury hospitality, the continued growth of the wellness economy, and the increasing momentum behind female leadership and investment in sports. Together, the panels reinforced the event’s central theme of collaboration and forward movement, offering attendees a multidimensional look at how women are driving meaningful change across industries.
A Mission Grounded in Advancement
Since its founding, the Women’s Power Series has operated with a clear objective: to elevate female entrepreneurs and business professionals by creating a platform for shared knowledge, mentorship, and collaboration. Backed by Flag Luxury Group, the initiative continues to expand its footprint through curated gatherings that prioritize both professional development and community building.
Sponsors Supporting the Conversation
The 2026 Women’s Power Breakfast was supported by a roster of sponsors including Insurance Office of America, First Nationwide Title, Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin and Tapanes, Sobe Sky, Norton Rose Fulbright, Greenberg Traurig, Desimone Consulting, Kobi Karp, Jose Andres Group, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, South Beach.
Momentum Heading Into International Women’s Day
As the Miami gathering concluded, the message of Give to Gain carried clear momentum into the broader Women’s History Month calendar. The Women’s Power Series continues to position itself as a convening point for influential women across industries, pairing high-level conversation with measurable community impact. With attendance nearing 400 and philanthropic contributions continuing to grow, the annual South Beach event shows no signs of slowing its influence.
